Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE takeaways this week

The NHL.com fantasy staff will identify NHL EDGE stats that translate to fantasy hockey trends all season long. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.

1. Monahan making most of quality chances

Montreal Canadiens forward Sean Monahan is riding a four-game goal streak after scoring against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. After being limited to 25 games because of injury last season and scoring six goals, Monahan has already matched that total in 10 games this season to lead the Canadiens in the category.

Two huge reasons for Monahan’s resurgence are his role on the first power-play (he has scored three power-play goals) with exposure to high-scoring skaters Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Mike Matheson, and the fact that he’s attempting high-percentage shots more often than not. Per NHL EDGE stats, 16 of Monahan’s 28 shots on goal this season are high-danger chances (tied with Boone Jenner of the Columbus Blue Jackets for fourth most in NHL), and five of his six goals have come on high-danger shots (tied for fourth).

Monahan, a three-time 30-goal scorer with the Calgary Flames who had an NHL career-high 82 points (34 goals, 48 assists) in 2018-19, will need to take on a bigger role at even strength to return to those levels of production but can maintain fantasy relevance if he continues to put himself in position to succeed with the man-advantage.

2. Iafallo taking flight with Jets

Winnipeg Jets forward Alex Iafallo, acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in the offseason as part of the deal involving forward Pierre-Luc Dubois, had a multipoint game (one goal, one assist) against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. It was his second multipoint game through 10 games this season – and there could be more consistency on the way based on his advanced metrics.

Per NHL EDGE stats, Iafallo ranks third in the NHL in high-danger shots on goal (18) behind Toronto Maple Leafs forwards John Tavares and Auston Matthews (22 each) and is tied for second on Winnipeg in goals (four) behind Kyle Connor (six). Iafallo is making a case to stick on the top line with Connor and center Mark Scheifele while Gabriel Vilardi is out with an injury and could surpass (or even shatter) his previous NHL career high in goals (17 twice with Kings) if he cashes in on more of these Grade-A scoring chances.