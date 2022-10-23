NHL Buzz: Mrazek on injured reserve for Blackhawks with groin strain

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Chicago Blackhawks

Petr Mrazek was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Friday, with a groin strain the goalie sustained in a 4-3 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings.

"We did that obviously for our roster moves but I know he's going to be seeing the trainers and doctors again today," Richardson said Sunday. "He's battled really hard for us this year, too. I think with us, maybe at the end of that second period, gaining a little momentum, too, he didn't want to leave the game, but I think it was a smart move. Hopefully it panned out doing that."

Mrazek saved 15 of 18 shots through two periods, then did not return against Detroit. Alex Stalock played the third period and overtime and saved all 10 shots.

Mrazek was limited to 20 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season because of a groin injury.

Stalock will start in goal when the Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday (2 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, ROOT-NW, ESPN+, SN NOW). Arvid Soderblom, recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Friday, will back up Stalock. -- Tracey Myers

Minnesota Wild

Jordan Greenway was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury Saturday.

The forward left in the first period of a 4-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. It was his season debut after offseason shoulder surgery.

The Wild recalled forward Mason Shaw from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Jon Merrill was activated off IR and made his season debut in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday. The defenseman played 14:15 and blocked three shots. He was injured playing at the 2022 IIHF World Championship in May.

