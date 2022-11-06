NHL Buzz: Samsonov placed on injured reserve by Maple Leafs

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Ilya Samsonov was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury and is expected to miss at least a week.

Samsonov was injured on a successful penalty shot attempt by Brad Marchand in the second period of Toronto's 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

"With the nature of the injury, and probably more specifically with his position, it's going to be more than a week," coach Sheldon Keefe said before the Maple Leafs faced the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. "We'll know the full extent of it probably later today or (Monday)."

The Maple Leafs were already without injured goalies Matt Murray and Joseph Woll. Erik Kallgren will start against Carolina. Keith Petruzzelli was signed to an NHL contract to serve as the backup goalie.

"Our organization identified him as a guy to give an opportunity that we could work with and develop," Keefe said. "It's not a guy coming out of nowhere. Certainly his signing is probably expedited given our situation, but he's a guy our organization has believed in and frankly, the way that it was going, his signing was somewhat inevitable."

Murray is expected to return soon. He was placed on long-term injured reserve with an adductor injury Oct. 15.

"Matt Murray's return is on the horizon here," Keefe said. "It's not going to be as big a window of opportunity (for Petruzzelli) as you may be perceiving it to be. Matt Murray has progressed very well. His return is not too far away." -- Kurt Dusterberg

Detroit Red Wings

Filip Zadina was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury sustained when he was hit in his right leg by a shot with 5:19 left in the third period of a 3-0 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

The forward was helped off the ice. Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said after the game it's "not good" and "I don't think we'll see him for a while."

The Red Wings are also missing forwards Robby Fabbri (knee), Tyler Bertuzzi (upper body), Oskar Sundqvist (upper body) and Jakub Vrana (NHL/NHLPA players assistance program). Austin Czarnik was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League before the game Saturday and is in the lineup against the New York Rangers.

Zadina, the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, has no points and is minus-3 in nine games this season. -- Jon Lane

Washington Capitals

Dmitry Orlov is day to day with a lower-body injury and did not practice Sunday

The defenseman left in the first period of a 3-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. Washington is 0-2-2 in its past four games.

"Obviously it's not what you want, but it happens and you have to deal with that," coach Peter Laviolette said. "Sure we wish we were healthy. Sure we wish we didn't have guys going down in the middle of the game, but at the end of the day we were in a position to win those [four] games and we didn't get it done."

Washington was already without defenseman John Carlson, who has missed four games with a lower-body injury after leaving in the first period of 3-0 win against the Nashville Predators on Oct. 29.

Carlson practiced Sunday in a blue no-contact jersey and is eligible to return from injured reserve when the Capitals play the Edmonton Oilers on Monday (8 p.m.; SN, TVAS, NBCSW, ESPN+). -- Harvey Valentine

New York Rangers

Filip Chytil returned for the Rangers against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday after missing six games with an upper-body injury.

The forward practiced Saturday and said he was 100 percent. He hasn't played since he was injured in a first-period collision with Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger on Oct. 23, a 5-1 loss.

Chytil has three points (two goals, one assist) in six games.

Ryan Lindgren is out and remains day to day with an upper-body injury. The defenseman did not practice Saturday, two days after leaving midway through the first period of a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden. He has two assists in 12 games this season skating on New York's top defense pair with Adam Fox.

Defenseman Libor Hajek is playing his fourth game of the season and first since Oct. 26.

Vitali Kravtsov (upper body) will miss ninth game. The forward rotated in and out of the third line at practice wearing a non-contact jersey.

"Day to day," Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. "He's getting better. It's coming."

Kravtsov was injured in a 6-3 win against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 29, when he slammed hard into the boards while in pursuit of a puck with Dallas defenseman Jani Hakanpaa. He sat for four straight games with an upper-body injury sustained in a 3-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 11. -- Jon Lane

Pittsburgh Penguins

Jeff Carter participated in a full practice Sunday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury.

The forward took full contact and returned to the second power-play unit. Carter has missed three games after being injured in a 3-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 29.

Carter, usually the third-line center, joined his teammates for an optional morning skate before a 3-2 loss to Seattle on Saturday. Pittsburgh did not hold line rushes Saturday or Sunday.

It's uncertain if Carter could return when the Penguins visit the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, TVAS). Pittsburgh (4-6-2) is 0-6-1 in its past seven games.

"There's been a lot of our game to suggest that we're leaning toward winning hockey games," coach Mike Sullivan said. "We've been right there from an expected goal standpoint. There's such a fine line between winning and losing, right?"

Forwards Teddy Blueger and Josh Archibald were also full participants Sunday. Blueger has missed the first 12 games this season with an upper-body injury; Archibald was sidelined Saturday for an undisclosed reason.

Forward Ryan Poehling did not practice with an undisclosed illness. -- Wes Crosby

Boston Bruins

David Krejci returned to the lineup for the Bruins in a 2-1 loss at Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

He was the center on a line with left wing Taylor Hall and right wing David Pastrnak, and had had two shots on goal in 17:03 of ice time.

"We're deep up the middle," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. "And if you are deep up the middle, you usually have a good team. Right now, we are getting the results."

Krejci was injured in a 5-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 27. He has eight points (two goals, six assists) in nine games this season for the Bruins, who are 10-2-0.

Charlie McAvoy participated in the Bruins morning skate but did not play. The defenseman has not played this season after he had offseason shoulder surgery.

"He hasn't checked all the boxes yet so he's not a player yet," Montgomery said.

Goalie Jeremy Swayman, who sustained a lower-body injury in a 6-5 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday remains week to week, Montgomery said. -- Dave McCarthy