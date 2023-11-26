Latest News

2023-24 NHL trades

James Hamblin dedicates 1st NHL goal with Oilers to mom

Hamblin dedicates 1st NHL goal with Oilers to mom, who died from cancer
Matthew Tkachuk Florida Panthers set to face Brady Tkachuk Ottawa Senators

Tkachuk brothers set for ‘healthy competition’ when Senators host Panthers
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

NHL betting odds for November 26 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: November 26
NHL On Tap news and notes November 26

NHL On Tap: Connor eyes goal-scoring lead when Jets visit Predators
NHL Morning Skate for November 26

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Calgary Flames Colorado Avalanche game recap November 25

MacKinnon, Avalanche defeat Flames for 3rd straight victory
Vancouver Canucks San Jose Sharks game recap November 25

Granlund, Hoffman boost Sharks past Canucks in 3rd
Arizona Coyotes Vegas Golden Knights game recap November 25

Ingram makes 34 saves, Coyotes shut out Golden Knights
Philadelphia Flyers New York Islanders game recap November 25

Ersson makes 25 saves, Flyers top Islanders in double shutout
Zizing ‘Em Up US Thanksgiving playoff barometer

Zizing 'Em Up: Playoff barometer at U.S. Thanksgiving

Buffalo Sabres New Jersey Devils game recap November 25

Hischier has 2 points in return, Devils cruise past Sabres to end skid
Toronto Maple Leafs Pittsburgh Penguins game recap November 25

Karlsson, Penguins rally to defeat Maple Leafs
Jacob Trouba fined maximum for high-sticking in New York Rangers game

Trouba fined maximum for actions in Rangers game
New Jersey Devils honor 13-year-old boy for Hockey Fights Cancer

Jack Hughes, Devils honor 13-year-old for Hockey Fights Cancer Night
NHL Buzz news and notes November 25

NHL Buzz: Hischier returns for Devils against Sabres

NHL Buzz: Schenn could return for Predators against Jets

Girgensons week to week for Sabres with lower-body injury

Buzz luke schenn
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Nashville Predators

Luke Schenn could return for Predators when they hostthe Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, TSN3).

The defenseman was a full participant at the morning skate. He’s missed the past 18 games because of a lower-body injury.

Predators coach Andrew Brunette said he had some lineup decisions to make following the morning skate.

“We’ll see how things happen this morning and kind of make a decision,” Brunette said. “We’ve got some guys that are kind of day to day still that could be in. I haven’t gone back and seen how they made out [of the morning skate].”

Brunette did confirm that Schenn might be available to play depending on how he felt after the morning skate.

“He’d be an option,” Brunette said. “We’ll see how he does this morning. If not, hopefully this week here at some point.”

Schenn has played one game with the Predators this season. He signed a three-year, $8.25 million contract with the Predators on July 1. -- Robby Stanley

Buffalo Sabres

Zemgus Girgensons is week to week for the Sabres with a lower-body-injury.

The forward left midway through the second period of a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. He has two assists in 20 games this season.

Forward Jordan Greenway, who did not play Friday, also did not play in a 7-2 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday due to a personal matter.

The Sabres recalled forwards Isak Rosen and Jiri Kulich from Rochester of the American Hockey League, who were each in the lineup against the Devils. Rosen ranks fifth in the AHL with 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists); Kulich has 17 points and is tied for fourth with 11 goals.