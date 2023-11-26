NHL Buzz: Schenn could return for Predators against Jets

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Nashville Predators

Luke Schenn could return for Predators when they hostthe Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, TSN3).

The defenseman was a full participant at the morning skate. He’s missed the past 18 games because of a lower-body injury.

Predators coach Andrew Brunette said he had some lineup decisions to make following the morning skate.

“We’ll see how things happen this morning and kind of make a decision,” Brunette said. “We’ve got some guys that are kind of day to day still that could be in. I haven’t gone back and seen how they made out [of the morning skate].”

Brunette did confirm that Schenn might be available to play depending on how he felt after the morning skate.

“He’d be an option,” Brunette said. “We’ll see how he does this morning. If not, hopefully this week here at some point.”

Schenn has played one game with the Predators this season. He signed a three-year, $8.25 million contract with the Predators on July 1. -- Robby Stanley

Buffalo Sabres

Zemgus Girgensons is week to week for the Sabres with a lower-body-injury.

The forward left midway through the second period of a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. He has two assists in 20 games this season.

Forward Jordan Greenway, who did not play Friday, also did not play in a 7-2 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday due to a personal matter.

The Sabres recalled forwards Isak Rosen and Jiri Kulich from Rochester of the American Hockey League, who were each in the lineup against the Devils. Rosen ranks fifth in the AHL with 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists); Kulich has 17 points and is tied for fourth with 11 goals.