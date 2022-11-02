NHL Buzz: Carlson on IR, out at least two games for Capitals

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Washington Capitals

John Carlson, T.J. Oshie and Beck Malenstyn were placed on injured reserve by the Capitals on Wednesday.

Carlson, a defenseman, has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury and will not play against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, NBCSWA, ESPN+, SN NOW) or the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. He has six points (two goals, four assists) in nine games this season.

Oshie, a forward, is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury and has missed the past two games. He has five points (two goals, three assists) in nine games.

Malenstyn, also a forward, sustained an upper-body injury blocking a shot in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Washington recalled forwards Garrett Pilon and Sonny Milano and defenseman Lucas Johansen from Hershey of the American Hockey League. Pilon has five points (one goal, four assists) in seven AHL games, Milano has three points (two goals, one assist), and Johansen has one goal in six games.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild will use 11 forwards and seven defensemen when they host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; BSN, BSWI, ROOT-NW, ESPN+, SN NOW).

Minnesota is without forwards Brandon Duhaime, Marcus Foligno, Ryan Hartman and Jordan Greenway, each because of an upper-body injury.

Duhaime left during the second period of a 4-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. Coach Dean Evason remained unclear on specifics of the injury or a recovery timeline.

"I'm not 100 percent; I didn't even know it happened," Evason said. "The trainers came to me and said that he was getting looked at and then the next thing, they came back and said he's out. They're still looking at when it happened."

Greenway took part in optional practice Wednesday but will not play. Evason said Foligno, Hartman and Duhaime will miss at least the next two games but are possible to join the Wild on a three-game road trip which begins Nov. 8 at Los Angeles.

"[Greenway] will come for sure and then possibly [any of the other three]," Evason said. "You have four days (between games) and in those four days, we're going to take those two complete days off, so it'll be a nice time for us to rest."

Greenway has missed the past six games, Foligno has missed two games and Hartman has missed one. -- Jessi Pierce

Boston Bruins

Goalie Keith Kinkaid was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, one day after Jeremy Swayman sustained a lower-body injury.

Swayman replaced Linus Ullmark at 11:36 of the second period in a 6-5 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday before being injured when Patrice Bergeron fell into him at 5:42 of the third period. Swayman is 2-1-0 with a 3.45 goals-against average and .878 save percentage in four games (three starts) this season.

Kinkaid played one game in the NHL with the New York Rangers last season.

Charlie McAvoy practiced in a regular jersey Tuesday and is ahead of schedule in his return from offseason surgery on his left shoulder.

The defenseman had surgery June 3 and was expected to need six months to recover.

"We have our internal timeline," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said Tuesday. "I'm hopeful it will be before Nov. 24, to be honest, but he's got to check boxes as we continue to progress. He's ahead of Dec. 1 [return], but he's just starting in his progression.

McAvoy was with the Bruins for their three-game road trip that began Tuesday, but did not play.

"Just to be out there to keep getting practices and pregame skates to be with guys, I think we're at the contact point where it's more important for me to be on the ice with the guys than it is to just be here by myself," McAvoy said.

David Krejci, who sustained an upper-body injury against the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 27, is also on the trip but the forward did not play against the Penguins and likely will be out against the Rangers on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, TVAS), Montgomery said. -- Joe Pohoryles

Chicago Blackhawks

Alex Stalock was placed in concussion protocol Wednesday, one day after he left in the first period of a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders.

"Today [Stalock is] much better, so that's encouraging," Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. "I think he got really jarred. I didn't know if his head hit the post or the ice, but I haven't really looked at it that close. Sometimes there's a lot of cranial stuff with neck injuries, so hopefully it's something like that and it's not a big blow to the head. Today, feeling a lot better is a good sign for us, so we'll just take it day by day from there and let the doctors do their evaluation."

Stalock left 2:56 into the game after a collision with Islanders forward Casey Cizikas, who was assessed a five-minute major penalty for goalie interference and a game misconduct and was fined $5,000 on Wednesday.

Arvid Soderblom, who finished Tuesday's game and made 28 saves, will start against the Los Angeles Kings at United Center on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, BSW, ESPN+, SN NOW).

The Blackhawks signed goalie Dylan Wells to a one-year, two-way contract Wednesday. -- Tracey Myers

Pittsburgh Penguins

Jeff Carter did not play for the Penguins in a 6-3 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday because of a lower-body injury.

Carter, a forward, was also unavailable for a 6-5 overtime defeat to the Bruins on Tuesday and is day to day. He has six points (two goals, four assists) in nine games this season.

Pittsburgh, which has lost six in a row (0-5-1), next plays Saturday at home against Seattle.

Penguins general manager Ron Hextall said Teddy Blueger could return Saturday. The forward has not played this season because of an upper-body injury.