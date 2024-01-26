NHL Buzz: Beniers could return for Kraken tonight

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Seattle Kraken

Matty Beniers was activated off injured reserve and is expected to return to the lineup for the Kraken when they host the St. Louis Blues on Friday (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSMW, SN).

The center has missed five games with an upper-body injury sustained in a 7-4 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 13. Beniers took a hit from Columbus center Cole Sillinger, sending him head-first into the dasher boards at 12:03 of the second period. He played one more shift but did not return for the third period.

Beniers has 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 42 games this season.

"We hope we can [roll four lines], right?" Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said Friday. "Everybody's headed in a positive direction, and that's when we're at our best. ... We need to have that depth and the ability to play through the depth of our lineup with really good pace and really good competitiveness to have a chance to be at our best. So hopefully, we'll have a chance to do that tonight."

If Beniers plays, the Kraken will be back to full strength (minus center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, who is still on injured reserve with a lower-body injury) after recent injuries and illnesses caused several key players to be out of the lineup. Goalie Philipp Grubauer was activated off IR prior to a 6-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, and defenseman Vince Dunn also played after missing four games with an undisclosed injury. -- Darren Brown

Toronto Maple Leafs

Calle Jarnkrok left practice early Friday after blocking a shot, and is still being evaluated by the medical staff.

Jarnkrok, a forward who has 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in 46 games, threw his glove in frustration as he went to the locker room. It is uncertain if he will play when the Maple Leafs host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN).

"No one wants to get hurt, especially in practice so hopefully he's okay," Maple Leafs captain John Tavares said. "We know he plays an important role, not always talked about but his ability to play anywhere in the lineup with anyone is a great trait of his and everyone enjoys playing with him just because of what he brings to the table and how he compliments everyone throughout the lineup really, really well. He's someone we rely upon so hopefully it's nothing serious."

Forward Bobby McMann did not practice Friday and will be placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

"McMann is as we talked about over the last couple of weeks in these back to backs, has been dealing with something that has been lingering," Keefe said. "We had hoped it was going to improve over time, but it's lingered enough that it was determined that extending his break would be helpful for him. … we're hopeful that when we come back (from the All-Star break), he will be past this."

McMann has sat out in the second game in each of Toronto's past two sets of back-to-back games on January 14 against the Detroit Red Wings and January 21 against the Seattle Kraken. He has seven points (two goals, five assists) in 23 games this season. -- Dave McCarthy

New York Rangers

Nick Bonino cleared waivers and will report to Hartford of the American Hockey League after the All-Star break.

The forward, who was placed on waivers Thursday and went unclaimed, signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Rangers on July 1. He has five points (one goal, four assists) in 45 games this season.

"He met with (general manager) Chris Drury this morning, it was a decision that was made," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said Thursday. "Nick is a great person and a great teammate. Just an organizational decision."

Bonino was a healthy scratch in a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, but played in the final two games of their four-game road trip that ended with a 3-2 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

Selected by the San Jose Sharks in the sixth round (No. 173) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Bonino has 358 points (159 goals, 199 assists) in 868 regular-season games with the Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Sharks, Minnesota Wild, Predators, Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks, and 48 points (19 goals, 29 assists) in 105 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He won the Cup with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017. -- Dan Rosen