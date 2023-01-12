NHL Buzz: Matthews game-time decision for Maple Leafs

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews will be a game-time decision for the Maple Leafs when they play the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, TVAS, TSN4, ESPN+, SN NOW).

The center did not play in a 2-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday because of an undisclosed injury. It was the first game he's missed this season.

"I would say he is just day to day," Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday. "He's out there putting in lots of work and all that, so he's clearly not too far away. So, he's improving daily, we'll see where he's at for tomorrow."

Matthews last played Sunday, when he had a goal and four shots in 17:29 of ice time in a 6-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers. Keefe said the injury was not something that occurred against the Flyers but something that has been "lingering for a while."

Matthews had a five-game point streak (three goals, four assists) prior to the injury and has 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists) in 41 games. -- Dave McCarthy

Vancouver Canucks

Tanner Pearson will miss the rest of the season after the Canucks forward had a second surgery on his hand, general manager Patrik Allvin said Thursday.

Pearson injured his hand getting hit with a puck against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 9 and was originally expected to return in 4-6 weeks after having surgery the next day. The 30-year-old skated last week, and coach Bruce Boudreau said he might join the Canucks on their current five-game road trip. But Allvin announced Pearson had a setback in his recovery that required another surgery.

Pearson had five points (one goal, four assists) in 14 games this season, his fifth in Vancouver, while averaging 13:30 in ice time.

Pearson has one more season remaining on a three-year, $9.75 million contract ($3.25 million average annual value) he signed April 8, 2021. -- Kevin Woodley

New York Rangers

Chris Kreider will not play for the Rangers against the Dallas Stars (7 p.m. ET; MSG, BSSW, ESPN+, SN NOW) because of an upper-body injury.

The forward left in the third period of a 4-3 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. He has 30 points (19 goals, 11 assists) in 42 games this season.

New York coach Gerard Gallant said he doesn't believe the injury is long-term, and that Kreider will be reevaluated in a few days.

Alexis Lafreniere will take Kreider's spot on the top line with Mika Zibanejad and Kaapo Kakko on Thursday.

The Rangers claimed Jake Leschyshyn off waivers Tuesday. The forward did not have a point in 22 games with the Vegas Golden Knights this season. Leschyshyn had six points (two goals, four assists) in 41 games as a rookie last season.