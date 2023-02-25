NHL Buzz: Raymond game-time decision for Red Wings

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Detroit Red Wings

Lucas Raymond will be a game-time decision for the Red Wings against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; BSDET, BSSUNX, ESPN+, SN NOW).

"I don't know if he'll be ready for tomorrow, but this was a step in the right direction," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said after practice on Friday. "The goal was for him to a full practice -- fully involved with contact -- and he did that.

"I'll check with the medical staff, but hopefully we will have him for tomorrow."

The Red Wings have gone 6-1-0 since Raymond sustained a lower-body injury in a practice collision with defenseman Ben Chiarot on Feb. 10. Raymond is third on the team in goals (16) and fifth in points (33).

His return would reunite him with Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi on Detroit's top line, with Dominik Kubalik returning to a depth-scoring role.

Before the injury, Raymond had played 132 straight games to begin his NHL career.

"I'm still day to day," he said Friday. "We just have to see how things progress (for Saturday)." -- Dave Hogg

Washington Capitals

Craig Smith made his Capitals debut when they defeated the New York Rangers 6-3 on Saturday.

The forward was acquired in the trade that sent defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway to the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

"He got in last night and he's healthy and excited to play," Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said.

Smith had one shot on goal and one blocked shot in 11:22 of ice time against the Rangers.

Smith had 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 42 games with the Bruins this season. The 33-year-old replaced Marcus Johansson in Washington's lineup. Johansson did not play because of a non-COVID illness.

Smith played nine seasons with the Nashville Predators before joining the Bruins in 2020, including six when Laviolette was their coach (2014-2020).

"He's a guy that can score goals," Laviolette said. "He's got five 20-goal seasons. He's capable of putting the puck in the net. He's a worker. He's got speed, competes, has played power play. We'll see how that goes. I think with him coming in late last night and just getting some systems info, we'll probably simplify things today for him and see what happens." --Tom Gulitti

Pittsburgh Penguins

Jan Rutta returned for the Penguins against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

The defenseman, who was activated off injured reserve on Saturday, missed 15 games with an upper-body injury. He played on a defense pair with Pierre-Olivier Joseph and had one shot on goal in 13:00 of ice time in a 3-2 overtime win.

Rutta, who has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 42 games this season, hadn't played since Jan. 14.

"Definitely rested," Rutta said Friday. "It was building up for a while. I was hoping to be back a little bit sooner. Obviously, I'm not happy the wait took so long, but I'm really looking forward to tomorrow." -- Wes Crosby

Boston Bruins

Tomas Nosek will play for the Bruins against the Vancouver Canucks (7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNW, SNP, NESN, ESPN+, SN NOW).

The forward was activated from long-term injury reserve after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury.

"He fills in for everyone, defensemen, left wing or right wing, he understands the game at a high level," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. "... He's kind of like a security blanket for coaches."

Nosek has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 42 games this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Rasmus Sandin is expected to return for the Maple Leafs when they face the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

The defenseman has missed three games with a shoulder injury. He was a full participant in practice on Saturday, paired with Justin Holl.

"He's feeling really good today, so our intention is to get him going tomorrow," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said Saturday. "I haven't talked to him since (practice) but when I spoke to him before, he woke up feeling good today and that another practice would move him further along. He was really close yesterday so I'd expect him to be ready tomorrow."

Sandin has 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in 51 games.

"Starting to get back to normal," Sandin said. "Today was a good day, it feels good. It's definitely getting better and very close to feeling back to normal if not already."

Goalie Matt Murray was a full participant in practice for the first time since sustaining an ankle injury. He last played on Jan. 17 when he allowed four goals on eight shots before being pulled against the Florida Panthers.

"It was something that had been bugging me for a little bit, that I'd been dealing with for a little bit and then I just kind of tweaked it and it went over the edge," Murray said. "I'm taking things one day at a time now right now but I feel good and whenever the medical team as well as the coaching staff tells me I'm ready to go, then I'll be ready to go."

Murray is currently on long-term injured reserve but is eligible to return for Toronto's game against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

"Just to continue to get him out there and put him in different situations," Keefe said. "I think he is feeling good, it's just a matter of now making sure things don't flair up or get worse or anything like that. I think he's in a good spot so now we're just looking to increase his workload throughout."

Murray is 11-5-2 with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage in 19 games this season. -- Dave McCarthy

Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny was placed on injured reserve Saturday because of an upper-body injury.

The forward was injured during the second period of a 4-3 win against the Calgary Flames on Monday. He did not play in a 4-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday or a 5-2 loss against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday.

Konecny leads Philadelphia in goals (27) and points (54) in 52 games.

Forward Elliot Desnoyers was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League and will make his NHL debut against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP, ESPN+, SN NOW).

Desnoyers has 36 points (19 goals, 17 assists) in 48 AHL games this season. -- Mike G. Morreale

Minnesota Wild

Jonas Brodin has been advised by the Wild medical staff to rest a lingering lower-body injury for an undetermined amount of time.

The defenseman did not play when Minnesota defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0 on Thursday or when they lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime on Friday.

"He's got a lower-body (injury) that keeps getting aggravated," Wild coach Dean Evason said Thursday. "The medical staff feels it's best to give him some time to rest here. I don't know, we don't know how long that will be, but we'll get him right so we can get him back."

Brodin was injured during a 3-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Feb. 6, though he finished the game.

"He's a big part of our hockey club, for sure," Evason said. "People, a lot of people, not one person, has to step up to the plate, but yeah, he eats a lot of minutes, obviously, but we're confident that our group will step up and get the job done in his absence."