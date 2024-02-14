NHL Buzz: Foerster, Ristolainen questionable for Stadium Series for Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers

Tyson Foerster (lower body) and Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) remain questionable to play in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series against the New Jersey Devils at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SN1).

Each did not play in a 5-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday or practice Wednesday, and are doubtful to play against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NBCSP).

Ristolainen's injury is considered minor but the Flyers have no timetable for when the defenseman could play.

"He's played well," coach John Tortorella said Tuesday. "Someone else fills in. That's the way it works. We have eight [defensemen]. It gives other guys other opportunities for ice time, and we just go about it. Injuries are part of it."

Foerster has not played since blocking a shot by Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak in the third period of a 3-2 win Saturday.

"I certainly miss him on the bench, and quite honestly not the offensive part of the game," Tortorella said of the forward. "He's probably one of our stronger defensive players, and probably the strongest with his stick as far as puck battles. I thought that line was playing really well [with Noah Cates and Ryan Poehling]."

Forward Owen Tippett and defenseman Jamie Drysdale also missed practice Wednesday because of maintenance. -- Adam Kimelman

Toronto Maple Leafs

John Tavares, Mitchell Marner and William Nylander each were absent from practice on Wednesday because of an illness.

Tavares and Marner each did not play a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday; Nylander had a goal and three shots on goal in 19:38 of ice time.

"I don't have a lot of update there," coach Sheldon Keefe said of the three forwards. "They are not feeling well enough have it make sense to come in today. We will just monitor them through the day, they'll try to get some food down and see where they are at tomorrow."

The Maple Leafs play at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NBCSP).

Martin Jones, who did not dress against the Blues, skated prior to practice Wednesday but left before the main session began. The goalie remains day to day with an undisclosed injury.

Ilya Samsonov will start against the Flyers; Dennis Hildeby will back up.

"Just the fact he felt comfortable going on the ice to give it a test run this morning, he skated before the practice group and that was positive," Keefe said of Jones. "I haven't got a whole of a report in terms of how he felt but he didn't do a lot today. It was just more trying to stay up and running but certainly not ready to really push himself at this point. It's just a situation that is day to day and they have to keep on top of." --Dave McCarthy

Ottawa Senators

Jake Sandersoncould return from a lower-body injury as early as Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

"I'm feeling better every day, so hopefully in a couple days I'll be ready to go," the defenseman said following an optional skate Wednesday.

It was Sanderson's first practice with the team since sustaining a lower-body injury in a 3-2 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 31. He had skated on his own Monday and Tuesday.

"It was nice having some of the guys out there just to pass around with," Sanderson said. "It can get tough skating by yourself, so it was nice to be with the guys today. "I thought I was going to be out much longer, but with the helpful hands here I'm kind of speeding up the process. So, I feel pretty good."

The Senators have won each of their two games without Sanderson, and are 8-2-2 following a five-game losing streak. They next play against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, BSSC, BSSD).

"Our team's playing really good hockey right now and I want to join them badly," Sanderson said.

Defenseman Artem Zub did not skate Wednesday after missing a 6-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday due to a lower-body injury. Ottawa dressed five defensemen in Zub's absence due to NHL salary cap issues.

"I think it's another day of keeping him off the ice and hopefully he'll be okay tomorrow or something," coach Jacques Martin said. -- Callum Fraser

Los Angeles Kings

Viktor Arvidsson is on track to make his season debut for the Kings during their current four-game road trip, which continues against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSW).

The forward has been out because of a back injury that required surgery. He returned to practice this week, including participating in an optional skate Saturday, but was not available for a 4-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers, or a 7-0 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

"He's getting closer," Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said Monday. "You saw him in a regular jersey yesterday. He actually took some contact in the drills."

Arvidsson had 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in 77 games for the Kings last season.

Center Blake Lizotte has resumed skating on his own after sustaining a lower-body injury against the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 15, but has not returned to practice.

Lizotte has nine points (five goals, four assists) in 34 games. -- Dan Greenspan