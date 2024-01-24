NHL ALL-STAR SCRATCH-OFF OFFICIAL RULES

This promotion is intended for play by attendees of the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ located in the Promotion Area (as defined below) only. Do not enter unless you are eligible and located in the Promotion Area.

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A purchase or payment will not improve your chances of winning.

VOID OUTSIDE THE PROMOTION AREA AND WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW.

The NHL Fan Access™ NHL® All-Star Scratch-Off (the “Promotion”) will physically take place on location in the area of the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ (the “Fan Event”) within Fan Fair @ Metro Toronto Convention Centre (South Building) in Toronto, Canada (the “Promotion Area”) between February 1-February 4, 2024. The Promotion is governed by these Official Rules and is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and local laws. Void where prohibited.

NOTE: A mobile device and download of the free 2023-2024 NHL Fan Access™ App (the “App”) are required to participate. Providing a mobile phone number associated with the downloaded App is required and will be used to authenticate the user for secure log-in to the App. Standard message and data charges may be incurred by using your mobile device to participate in the Promotion. Check with your wireless provider for details on any applicable charges. Entrants are solely responsible for any such wireless charges. Selecting the text message option is not required to participate in this Promotion.

1. Sponsor: NHL Interactive CyberEnterprises, LLC, One Manhattan West, 395 Ninth Avenue, New York, NY 10001 (“Sponsor”).

2. Eligibility. The Promotion is open only to legal residents of Canada who (i) are physically located in the Promotion Area at the time of entry; (ii) have reached the age of majority in their jurisdiction of legal residence at the time of entry; (iii) have downloaded the App and completed the App registration form; and (iv) engage with the App to enter the Promotion while in the Promotion Area during an applicable Entry Period (as further explained below) (any such eligible residents may be hereinafter referred to interchangeably as an “entrant” or “participant”). Employees, officers, and directors of the Sponsor, the National Hockey League (“NHL”), the NHL’s member clubs, NHL Enterprises, L.P., NHL Enterprises Canada, L.P., NHL Enterprises, B.V., NHL Network US, L.P., NHL Network US, Inc., Nortap Technology, Inc. (“Nortap” or “Patron”), Fabric Global PBC (“Fabric”), Deltatre, Inc., exhibiting Fan Event partners, Metropolitan Toronto Convention Centre Corporation, and each of their respective parents, subsidiaries, divisions, affiliates, and advertising or promotional agencies (collectively, the “Ineligible Entities”), and the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members (at least three (3) months a year, whether or not related) of each are not eligible to participate or win. In order to participate in the Promotion or receive a reward or a prize, you must fully comply with the Official Rules and, by participating, you represent and warrant that you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, whose decisions shall be binding and final in all respects relating to this Promotion.

3. Timing: The Promotion begins at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on February 1, 2024, and ends on February 4, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET (the “Promotion Period”). During the Promotion Period, there are four (4) distinct entry periods as follows: between 2:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 1, 2024; between 1:00 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, February 2, 2024; between 10:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 3, 2024; and between 11:00 a.m. ET and 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 4, 2024 (each, an “Entry Period” and collectively, the “Entry Periods”). The Sponsor’s clock shall be the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.

4. How to participate and enter. To participate in the Promotion, you must first download the free NHL Fan Access™ App from either the Apple or Google Play Store onto your mobile device and complete the registration form on the App as directed. As part of the registration process, you will be required to provide your mobile phone number so that you may be contacted with further details in the event that you have won any reward or prize (as explained further below in Section 7). Once you have completed your App registration, find the related Promotion tile to participate and confirm that you have read and agreed to these Official Rules, and allow permission and access to your mobile phone’s location, motion sensor and camera.

Once your mobile phone permissions and access have been granted, follow the on-screen arrows to pan your phone within the Promotion Area and follow the prompt to scratch & play (i.e., “swipe” your screen) to enter and see if you are a potential winner (each, an “Entry”). If you are a potential winner, an on-screen message will be revealed notifying you that you have won a reward or a prize, subject to winner verification (as further described below). If you have not won a reward or prize, an on-screen message will be revealed notifying you that you are not a winner. Limit one (1) Entry per person. For clarity, a winner may only win one (1) reward or prize in this Promotion. In the event that an entrant receives multiple winning on-screen messages, the entrant will only be eligible for the reward or prize related to the first on-screen message received, subject to verification.

Entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the mobile device associated with the App. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to a mobile phone number by a cellular service provider that is responsible for assigning mobile phone numbers for the device associated with the submitted mobile phone number. Participating or attempting to participate in the Promotion multiple times through the use of multiple accounts is prohibited and any such entries will be deemed void and disqualified.

5. Winner Determination; Odds of Winning. A total of fifty-two (52) potential rewards and a total of one hundred ninety-five (195) prizes will be randomly awarded based on a number of pre-determined, randomly-allocated winning times to award each reward or prize available during the applicable Entry Periods as follows and as further described below: the Fan Event on February 1, 2024: thirteen (13) rewards and fifty-five (55) prizes available to be awarded; the Fan Event on February 2, 2024: fifteen (15) rewards and fifty-five (55) prizes available to be awarded; the Fan Event on February 3, 2024: fifteen (15) rewards and fifty-five (55) prizes available to be awarded; and the Fan Event on February 4, 2024: nine (9) rewards and thirty (30) prizes available to be awarded. As rewards and prizes are awarded and claimed (as applicable) during each Entry Period, the number of rewards and prizes available in each Entry Period will diminish. Odds of winning a reward or prize of any kind depend upon the timing of the Entry and the total number of eligible participants playing at the pre-determined winning time for the applicable reward or prize. In the event that there are an insufficient number of participants/Entries available at any applicable pre-determined winning time, Sponsor may substitute another pre-determined winning time in the Promotion, time permitting.

6. Rewards/Prizes. There will be a total of fifty-two (52) rewards (each, a “Reward”) available to be won at random each consisting of Stanley Cup® Fast Passes for use in advancing the Reward winner and up to two (2) guests to the front of the queue at the Stanley Cup® photo area within the Promotion Area, as directed by an NHL representative; Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): indeterminate. There will be a total of one hundred ninety-five (195) prizes (each, a “Prize”) available to be won at random each consisting of a $5.00 NHL Shop gift card; ARV: $5.00 CAD each. Limit one (1) Reward or Prize per person.

The number of Rewards and Prizes available to be won on each day of the Promotion is summarized as follows:

Description
1-Feb
2-Feb
3-Feb
4-Feb
Stanley Cup® Fast Passes
13
15
15
9
$5.00 CAD NHL Shop gift card
55
55
55
30

Total ARV of all Rewards in this Promotion is indeterminate. Total ARV of all Prizes in this Promotion is $975 CAD.

To claim a Reward, winner and related guests (if applicable) must report to the Stanley Cup® photo area prior to the close of the Fan Event on the same date of the applicable drawing/winning notification and follow instructions provided by a Sponsor representative. To claim a Prize, winner must report to the NHL Fan Access™ Registration/Prizing booth to verify eligibility and complete a Declaration (as defined below) prior to the close of the Fan Event on the same date of the applicable drawing/winning notification. Any Reward or Prize not accepted or unclaimed by a winner on the same date of the applicable drawing/winning notification will be forfeited and will not be substituted. No Reward or Prize will be replaced if lost or stolen. No Reward or Prize may be redeemed for cash. No transfer, refund, substitution or replacement of any Reward or Prize permitted, except that Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, and for whatever reason, to substitute a Reward or Prize of equal or greater value (or cash equivalent). All details and other restrictions of Rewards or Prizes not specified in these Official Rules will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. No more than the stated number of Rewards or Prizes will be awarded. Gift cards are subject to terms and conditions.

7. Winner Notification. Additional details on how to redeem the respective Reward or Prize will be provided to each respective winner with receipt of an on-screen winner message. Potential Reward winners who present themselves at the Stanley Cup® photo area to claim their Reward, may be required to (i) provide Sponsor representative with proof (in a form acceptable to the Sponsor – including, without limitation, government-issued photo identification) that they are the authorized account holder of the mobile phone number associated with the winning entry, and (ii) answer unaided, a time-limited mathematical skill-testing question during the time period required by Sponsor. Potential Prize winners who present themselves at the NHL Fan Access™ Registration/Prizing booth to claim their Prize will be required to (i) complete and return a Declaration of Eligibility, Release of Liability and Publicity Release (where permitted by law), (ii) answer unaided, a time-limited mathematical skill-testing question (collectively, the “Declaration”), and (iii) complete a W8 tax form (if applicable) during the time period required by Sponsor. In the event: (a) a potential winner declines the Reward or Prize or cannot accept, receive or use the Reward or Prize for any reason; (b) of noncompliance with any aforesaid time period; (c) a potential winner is found to be ineligible to enter the Promotion or receive the Reward or Prize; (d) a potential winner cannot or does not comply with the Official Rules; (e) a potential winner fails to fulfill required Reward or Prize claim obligations (as applicable) (including failing to correctly answer the skill-testing question); or (f) a potential winner fails to provide proof that they are the authorized account holder of the mobile phone number associated with the winning entry (if applicable), the potential winner shall be disqualified from the Promotion and the Reward or Prize will be forfeited. Unclaimed Rewards or Prizes will not be awarded.

8. Publicity Release. Except where prohibited or restricted by law, a Promotion winner's acceptance of a Reward or Prize constitutes the respective winner's agreement and consent for Sponsor and any of its designees to use and/or publish winner's name (in whole or in part), city and province/territory of residence, photographs or other likenesses, pictures, portraits, video, voice, testimonials, biographical information (in whole or in part), and/or statements made by winner regarding the Promotion or Sponsor, worldwide and in perpetuity for any and all purposes, including, but not limited to, advertising, trade and/or promotion on behalf of Sponsor, in any and all forms of media, now known or hereafter devised, including, but not limited to, print, TV, radio, electronic, cable, in-arena scoreboard display, or World Wide Web, without further limitation, restriction, compensation, notice, review, or approval.

9. No Tampering; Right To Cancel; Modify. Sponsor and its subsidiaries, affiliates, divisions, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers and directors shall not have any obligation or responsibility, including any responsibility to award any Reward or Prize to participants, with regard to: (a) Entries that do not comply with or violate the Official Rules; (b) Entries, Reward/Prize claims, or notifications that are lost, late, incomplete, illegible, unintelligible, damaged or otherwise not received by the intended recipient, in whole or in part, due to errors of any kind, including without limitation, computer, human or technical errors; (c) participants who have committed fraud or deception in entering or participating in the Promotion or claiming a Reward or Prize; (d) telephone, electronic, hardware, software, network, Internet or computer malfunctions, failures or difficulties; (e) any inability of the participant to accept the Reward or Prize for any reason; (f) a Reward or Prize that cannot be awarded due to delays or interruptions due to Acts of God, natural disasters, terrorism, weather or any other similar event beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control; or (g) any damages, injuries or losses of any kind caused by any Reward or Prize or resulting from awarding, acceptance, possession, use, misuse, loss or misdirection of any Reward or Prize or resulting from participating in this Promotion or any Promotion or Reward-related or Prize-related activities. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it finds to be (a) tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Promotion, or with any website promoting the Promotion or in which the Promotion is administered; (b) acting in violation of the Official Rules; or (c) entering or attempting to enter the Promotion multiple times through fraudulent or deceptive means, or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. If Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion, that technical difficulties or unforeseen events compromise the integrity or viability of the Promotion, Sponsor reserves the right to void the entries at issue, and/or terminate the relevant portion of the Promotion, including the entire Promotion, and/or modify the Promotion and/or award the Reward or Prize in the manner set forth by these Official Rules from all remaining eligible participants as of the termination time.

10. Release of Liability; Disclaimer of Warranty. By participating in the Promotion and/or accepting a Reward or Prize, participants and winners agree to release and hold harmless the Ineligible Entities, each Fan Event sponsor, and each of their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates (past, present and future), divisions, members, partners, principals, stockholders, governors, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers and directors (together with the Ineligible Entities, the “Released Parties”), from any and all liability, for loss, harm, damage, injury, cost or expense whatsoever, including without limitation attorneys’ fees (collectively, “Losses”), which may occur in connection with (a) the Promotion or any element thereof, including entry or participation therein, (b) delivery, possession, acceptance and/or use or misuse of any Reward or Prize or component thereof, or (c) participation in any Promotion-related activity or Reward-related or Prize-Related activity. In addition, by participating in this Promotion, each participant agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all Losses incurred by any of the Released Parties in connection with any third-party claim, demand, liability, suit, proceeding or action arising out of or resulting from (i) breach or alleged breach of any representations, warranties or agreements of participant hereunder or under any Declaration signed by the participant, or (ii) participant’s possession, use or misuse of any Reward or Prize or component thereof. The Released Parties assume no responsibility for any injury or damage to any participant’s or to any other person's computer or mobile device, regardless of how caused, relating to or resulting from entering or downloading materials or software in connection with this Promotion. Participants and winners acknowledge that the Released Parties have neither made nor are they in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representations or guarantees, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to any Reward or Prize.

11. Disputes. Any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion or a Reward or Prize awarded shall be resolved exclusively by the courts of the Province of Ontario, and all issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrants and Sponsor in connection with the Promotion, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada and the laws of Canada applicable therein without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the Province of Ontario or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the Province of Ontario. Except where prohibited by law, entrants agree that (i) any and all such disputes, claims, and causes of action shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (ii) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Promotion, but in no event attorneys’ fees; (iii) under no circumstances will entrants be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrants hereby waive all rights to claim, indirect, punitive, incidental, consequential and/or any other damages, other than actual out-of-pocket expenses; (iv) they waive any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased; (v) they irrevocably consent to the personal jurisdiction of the aforesaid courts, as applicable to each such entrant, and waive any claim of forum non conveniens or lack of personal jurisdiction that they may have; and (vi) if any provision of these Official Rules is declared invalid or unenforceable, such provision will be deemed modified to the extent necessary and possible to render it valid and enforceable, and that in any event, the unenforceability or invalidity of any provision will not affect any other provision of these Official Rules, and these Official Rules will continue in full force and effect, and be construed and enforced, as if such provision had not been included, or had been modified as described above, as the case may be.

12. Privacy; Use of Personal Information. By participating in the Promotion, participants will be sharing their personal information with Sponsor. Any personally-identifiable information collected during an entrant's participation in the Promotion will be collected by Sponsor and shared with Fabric for purposes of the proper administration and fulfillment of the Promotion as described in these Official Rules, including sending communications in connection with such administration (e.g., to notify an entrant that they are a potential Reward or Prize winner, and/or to award a Reward or Prize). Sponsor may further use each entrant’s information collected under this Promotion as authorized in accordance with an entrant’s registration for an NHL Fan Access™ Pass and in accordance with its Privacy Policy as stated at https://www.nhl.com/info/privacy-policy or as otherwise consented to by the entrant or permitted by applicable law.

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks and the NHL All-Star logo, NHL Fan Fair name and logo and NHL Fan Access name and logo are trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2024. All Rights Reserved.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Maple Leafs debate Matthews Nylander chances in 2024 NHL All Star Skills

Matthews, Nylander have Maple Leafs teammates divided over All Star Skills
NHL Buzz News and Notes January 24

Barkov expected back for Panthers against Coyotes
Tate McRae to headline 2024 NHL All-Star Game entertainment

McRae to headline NHL All-Star Game entertainment
NHL betting odds for January 24, 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 24
Weekes Pluses minuses for TNT games January 24

Pluses, minuses for Hurricanes-Bruins, Blackhawks-Kraken
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Salt Lake City, Utah, group formally requests NHL to initiate expansion team process

Salt Lake City group formally requests NHL to initiate expansion process
New York Rangers San Jose Sharks game recap January 23

Hertl, Sharks rally past Rangers for OT win
Buffalo Sabres Anaheim Ducks game recap January 23

Silfverberg scores twice, Ducks hold off Sabres
Columbus Blue Jackets Edmonton Oilers game recap January 23

Kane, Oilers defeat Blue Jackets for 14th straight win
Carter Hart granted indefinite leave of absence

Hart granted indefinite leave of absence from Flyers
NHL Buzz News and Notes January 23

NHL Buzz: Kane could return for Red Wings before All-Star break
St. Louis Blues Calgary Flames game recap January 23

Saad scores late in 3rd, Blues rally past Flames
Patrick Roy braces for Montreal homecoming as New York Islanders coach

Roy braces for emotional Montreal homecoming as Islanders coach
Washington Capitals Minnesota Wild game recap January 23

Johansson scores twice, Wild defeat Capitals for 3rd straight win
Blue Jackets Jenner can relate to Blackhawks Bedard injury broken jaw

Jenner can relate to Bedard having jaw wired shut
Deaths of Hobey Baker Bill Barilko in separate plane crashes remain mysteries

Deaths of Baker, Barilko in separate plane crashes remain unsolved mysteries