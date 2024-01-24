NHL ALL-STAR SCRATCH-OFF OFFICIAL RULES

This promotion is intended for play by attendees of the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ located in the Promotion Area (as defined below) only. Do not enter unless you are eligible and located in the Promotion Area.
NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A purchase or payment will not improve your chances of winning.
VOID OUTSIDE THE PROMOTION AREA AND WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW.
The NHL Fan Access™ NHL® All-Star Scratch-Off (the “Promotion”) will physically take place on location in the area of the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ (the “Fan Event”) within Fan Fair @ Metro Toronto Convention Centre (South Building) in Toronto, Canada (the “Promotion Area”) between February 1-February 4, 2024. The Promotion is governed by these Official Rules and is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and local laws. Void where prohibited.
NOTE: A mobile device and download of the free 2023-2024 NHL Fan Access™ App (the “App”) are required to participate. Providing a mobile phone number associated with the downloaded App is required and will be used to authenticate the user for secure log-in to the App. Standard message and data charges may be incurred by using your mobile device to participate in the Promotion. Check with your wireless provider for details on any applicable charges. Entrants are solely responsible for any such wireless charges. Selecting the text message option is not required to participate in this Promotion.
1. Sponsor: NHL Interactive CyberEnterprises, LLC, One Manhattan West, 395 Ninth Avenue, New York, NY 10001 (“Sponsor”).
2. Eligibility. The Promotion is open only to legal residents of Canada who (i) are physically located in the Promotion Area at the time of entry; (ii) have reached the age of majority in their jurisdiction of legal residence at the time of entry; (iii) have downloaded the App and completed the App registration form; and (iv) engage with the App to enter the Promotion while in the Promotion Area during an applicable Entry Period (as further explained below) (any such eligible residents may be hereinafter referred to interchangeably as an “entrant” or “participant”). Employees, officers, and directors of the Sponsor, the National Hockey League (“NHL”), the NHL’s member clubs, NHL Enterprises, L.P., NHL Enterprises Canada, L.P., NHL Enterprises, B.V., NHL Network US, L.P., NHL Network US, Inc., Nortap Technology, Inc. (“Nortap” or “Patron”), Fabric Global PBC (“Fabric”), Deltatre, Inc., exhibiting Fan Event partners, Metropolitan Toronto Convention Centre Corporation, and each of their respective parents, subsidiaries, divisions, affiliates, and advertising or promotional agencies (collectively, the “Ineligible Entities”), and the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members (at least three (3) months a year, whether or not related) of each are not eligible to participate or win. In order to participate in the Promotion or receive a reward or a prize, you must fully comply with the Official Rules and, by participating, you represent and warrant that you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, whose decisions shall be binding and final in all respects relating to this Promotion.
3. Timing: The Promotion begins at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on February 1, 2024, and ends on February 4, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET (the “Promotion Period”). During the Promotion Period, there are four (4) distinct entry periods as follows: between 2:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 1, 2024; between 1:00 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, February 2, 2024; between 10:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 3, 2024; and between 11:00 a.m. ET and 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 4, 2024 (each, an “Entry Period” and collectively, the “Entry Periods”). The Sponsor’s clock shall be the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.
4. How to participate and enter. To participate in the Promotion, you must first download the free NHL Fan Access™ App from either the Apple or Google Play Store onto your mobile device and complete the registration form on the App as directed. As part of the registration process, you will be required to provide your mobile phone number so that you may be contacted with further details in the event that you have won any reward or prize (as explained further below in Section 7). Once you have completed your App registration, find the related Promotion tile to participate and confirm that you have read and agreed to these Official Rules, and allow permission and access to your mobile phone’s location, motion sensor and camera.
Once your mobile phone permissions and access have been granted, follow the on-screen arrows to pan your phone within the Promotion Area and follow the prompt to scratch & play (i.e., “swipe” your screen) to enter and see if you are a potential winner (each, an “Entry”). If you are a potential winner, an on-screen message will be revealed notifying you that you have won a reward or a prize, subject to winner verification (as further described below). If you have not won a reward or prize, an on-screen message will be revealed notifying you that you are not a winner. Limit one (1) Entry per person. For clarity, a winner may only win one (1) reward or prize in this Promotion. In the event that an entrant receives multiple winning on-screen messages, the entrant will only be eligible for the reward or prize related to the first on-screen message received, subject to verification.
Entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the mobile device associated with the App. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to a mobile phone number by a cellular service provider that is responsible for assigning mobile phone numbers for the device associated with the submitted mobile phone number. Participating or attempting to participate in the Promotion multiple times through the use of multiple accounts is prohibited and any such entries will be deemed void and disqualified.
5. Winner Determination; Odds of Winning. A total of fifty-two (52) potential rewards and a total of one hundred ninety-five (195) prizes will be randomly awarded based on a number of pre-determined, randomly-allocated winning times to award each reward or prize available during the applicable Entry Periods as follows and as further described below: the Fan Event on February 1, 2024: thirteen (13) rewards and fifty-five (55) prizes available to be awarded; the Fan Event on February 2, 2024: fifteen (15) rewards and fifty-five (55) prizes available to be awarded; the Fan Event on February 3, 2024: fifteen (15) rewards and fifty-five (55) prizes available to be awarded; and the Fan Event on February 4, 2024: nine (9) rewards and thirty (30) prizes available to be awarded. As rewards and prizes are awarded and claimed (as applicable) during each Entry Period, the number of rewards and prizes available in each Entry Period will diminish. Odds of winning a reward or prize of any kind depend upon the timing of the Entry and the total number of eligible participants playing at the pre-determined winning time for the applicable reward or prize. In the event that there are an insufficient number of participants/Entries available at any applicable pre-determined winning time, Sponsor may substitute another pre-determined winning time in the Promotion, time permitting.
6. Rewards/Prizes. There will be a total of fifty-two (52) rewards (each, a “Reward”) available to be won at random each consisting of Stanley Cup® Fast Passes for use in advancing the Reward winner and up to two (2) guests to the front of the queue at the Stanley Cup® photo area within the Promotion Area, as directed by an NHL representative; Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): indeterminate. There will be a total of one hundred ninety-five (195) prizes (each, a “Prize”) available to be won at random each consisting of a $5.00 NHL Shop gift card; ARV: $5.00 CAD each. Limit one (1) Reward or Prize per person.
The number of Rewards and Prizes available to be won on each day of the Promotion is summarized as follows: