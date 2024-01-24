NHL ALL-STAR SCRATCH-OFF OFFICIAL RULES

Total ARV of all Rewards in this Promotion is indeterminate. Total ARV of all Prizes in this Promotion is $975 CAD.

To claim a Reward, winner and related guests (if applicable) must report to the Stanley Cup® photo area prior to the close of the Fan Event on the same date of the applicable drawing/winning notification and follow instructions provided by a Sponsor representative. To claim a Prize, winner must report to the NHL Fan Access™ Registration/Prizing booth to verify eligibility and complete a Declaration (as defined below) prior to the close of the Fan Event on the same date of the applicable drawing/winning notification. Any Reward or Prize not accepted or unclaimed by a winner on the same date of the applicable drawing/winning notification will be forfeited and will not be substituted. No Reward or Prize will be replaced if lost or stolen. No Reward or Prize may be redeemed for cash. No transfer, refund, substitution or replacement of any Reward or Prize permitted, except that Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, and for whatever reason, to substitute a Reward or Prize of equal or greater value (or cash equivalent). All details and other restrictions of Rewards or Prizes not specified in these Official Rules will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. No more than the stated number of Rewards or Prizes will be awarded. Gift cards are subject to terms and conditions.

7. Winner Notification. Additional details on how to redeem the respective Reward or Prize will be provided to each respective winner with receipt of an on-screen winner message. Potential Reward winners who present themselves at the Stanley Cup® photo area to claim their Reward, may be required to (i) provide Sponsor representative with proof (in a form acceptable to the Sponsor – including, without limitation, government-issued photo identification) that they are the authorized account holder of the mobile phone number associated with the winning entry, and (ii) answer unaided, a time-limited mathematical skill-testing question during the time period required by Sponsor. Potential Prize winners who present themselves at the NHL Fan Access™ Registration/Prizing booth to claim their Prize will be required to (i) complete and return a Declaration of Eligibility, Release of Liability and Publicity Release (where permitted by law), (ii) answer unaided, a time-limited mathematical skill-testing question (collectively, the “Declaration”), and (iii) complete a W8 tax form (if applicable) during the time period required by Sponsor. In the event: (a) a potential winner declines the Reward or Prize or cannot accept, receive or use the Reward or Prize for any reason; (b) of noncompliance with any aforesaid time period; (c) a potential winner is found to be ineligible to enter the Promotion or receive the Reward or Prize; (d) a potential winner cannot or does not comply with the Official Rules; (e) a potential winner fails to fulfill required Reward or Prize claim obligations (as applicable) (including failing to correctly answer the skill-testing question); or (f) a potential winner fails to provide proof that they are the authorized account holder of the mobile phone number associated with the winning entry (if applicable), the potential winner shall be disqualified from the Promotion and the Reward or Prize will be forfeited. Unclaimed Rewards or Prizes will not be awarded.

8. Publicity Release. Except where prohibited or restricted by law, a Promotion winner's acceptance of a Reward or Prize constitutes the respective winner's agreement and consent for Sponsor and any of its designees to use and/or publish winner's name (in whole or in part), city and province/territory of residence, photographs or other likenesses, pictures, portraits, video, voice, testimonials, biographical information (in whole or in part), and/or statements made by winner regarding the Promotion or Sponsor, worldwide and in perpetuity for any and all purposes, including, but not limited to, advertising, trade and/or promotion on behalf of Sponsor, in any and all forms of media, now known or hereafter devised, including, but not limited to, print, TV, radio, electronic, cable, in-arena scoreboard display, or World Wide Web, without further limitation, restriction, compensation, notice, review, or approval.

9. No Tampering; Right To Cancel; Modify. Sponsor and its subsidiaries, affiliates, divisions, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers and directors shall not have any obligation or responsibility, including any responsibility to award any Reward or Prize to participants, with regard to: (a) Entries that do not comply with or violate the Official Rules; (b) Entries, Reward/Prize claims, or notifications that are lost, late, incomplete, illegible, unintelligible, damaged or otherwise not received by the intended recipient, in whole or in part, due to errors of any kind, including without limitation, computer, human or technical errors; (c) participants who have committed fraud or deception in entering or participating in the Promotion or claiming a Reward or Prize; (d) telephone, electronic, hardware, software, network, Internet or computer malfunctions, failures or difficulties; (e) any inability of the participant to accept the Reward or Prize for any reason; (f) a Reward or Prize that cannot be awarded due to delays or interruptions due to Acts of God, natural disasters, terrorism, weather or any other similar event beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control; or (g) any damages, injuries or losses of any kind caused by any Reward or Prize or resulting from awarding, acceptance, possession, use, misuse, loss or misdirection of any Reward or Prize or resulting from participating in this Promotion or any Promotion or Reward-related or Prize-related activities. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it finds to be (a) tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Promotion, or with any website promoting the Promotion or in which the Promotion is administered; (b) acting in violation of the Official Rules; or (c) entering or attempting to enter the Promotion multiple times through fraudulent or deceptive means, or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. If Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion, that technical difficulties or unforeseen events compromise the integrity or viability of the Promotion, Sponsor reserves the right to void the entries at issue, and/or terminate the relevant portion of the Promotion, including the entire Promotion, and/or modify the Promotion and/or award the Reward or Prize in the manner set forth by these Official Rules from all remaining eligible participants as of the termination time.

10. Release of Liability; Disclaimer of Warranty. By participating in the Promotion and/or accepting a Reward or Prize, participants and winners agree to release and hold harmless the Ineligible Entities, each Fan Event sponsor, and each of their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates (past, present and future), divisions, members, partners, principals, stockholders, governors, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers and directors (together with the Ineligible Entities, the “Released Parties”), from any and all liability, for loss, harm, damage, injury, cost or expense whatsoever, including without limitation attorneys’ fees (collectively, “Losses”), which may occur in connection with (a) the Promotion or any element thereof, including entry or participation therein, (b) delivery, possession, acceptance and/or use or misuse of any Reward or Prize or component thereof, or (c) participation in any Promotion-related activity or Reward-related or Prize-Related activity. In addition, by participating in this Promotion, each participant agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all Losses incurred by any of the Released Parties in connection with any third-party claim, demand, liability, suit, proceeding or action arising out of or resulting from (i) breach or alleged breach of any representations, warranties or agreements of participant hereunder or under any Declaration signed by the participant, or (ii) participant’s possession, use or misuse of any Reward or Prize or component thereof. The Released Parties assume no responsibility for any injury or damage to any participant’s or to any other person's computer or mobile device, regardless of how caused, relating to or resulting from entering or downloading materials or software in connection with this Promotion. Participants and winners acknowledge that the Released Parties have neither made nor are they in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representations or guarantees, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to any Reward or Prize.

11. Disputes. Any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion or a Reward or Prize awarded shall be resolved exclusively by the courts of the Province of Ontario, and all issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrants and Sponsor in connection with the Promotion, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada and the laws of Canada applicable therein without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the Province of Ontario or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the Province of Ontario. Except where prohibited by law, entrants agree that (i) any and all such disputes, claims, and causes of action shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (ii) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Promotion, but in no event attorneys’ fees; (iii) under no circumstances will entrants be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrants hereby waive all rights to claim, indirect, punitive, incidental, consequential and/or any other damages, other than actual out-of-pocket expenses; (iv) they waive any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased; (v) they irrevocably consent to the personal jurisdiction of the aforesaid courts, as applicable to each such entrant, and waive any claim of forum non conveniens or lack of personal jurisdiction that they may have; and (vi) if any provision of these Official Rules is declared invalid or unenforceable, such provision will be deemed modified to the extent necessary and possible to render it valid and enforceable, and that in any event, the unenforceability or invalidity of any provision will not affect any other provision of these Official Rules, and these Official Rules will continue in full force and effect, and be construed and enforced, as if such provision had not been included, or had been modified as described above, as the case may be.

12. Privacy; Use of Personal Information. By participating in the Promotion, participants will be sharing their personal information with Sponsor. Any personally-identifiable information collected during an entrant's participation in the Promotion will be collected by Sponsor and shared with Fabric for purposes of the proper administration and fulfillment of the Promotion as described in these Official Rules, including sending communications in connection with such administration (e.g., to notify an entrant that they are a potential Reward or Prize winner, and/or to award a Reward or Prize). Sponsor may further use each entrant’s information collected under this Promotion as authorized in accordance with an entrant’s registration for an NHL Fan Access™ Pass and in accordance with its Privacy Policy as stated at https://www.nhl.com/info/privacy-policy or as otherwise consented to by the entrant or permitted by applicable law.

