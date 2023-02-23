Copp has 3 points for Red Wings in win against Rangers

DETROIT -- Andrew Copp had a goal and two assists for the Detroit Red Wings in a 4-1 win against the New York Rangers at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

Michael Rasmussen had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings (28-21-8), who have won seven of their past eight games to remain in the Eastern Conference wild card race.

"I think this game puts us above the cutline, which means a lot to us," Copp said. "I think we've found our recipe. We have been really strong defensively, our special teams are rolling, and this guy [goalie Ville Husso] has been pretty good."

David Perron, the third member of the line with Copp and Rasmussen, had two assists, and Husso made 30 saves in Detroit's first home game since Feb. 11.

"We went all the way from the West Coast to the East Coast and did a good job [on Tuesday] against [the] Washington [Capitals], and then we came back here," Husso said. "We didn't skate yesterday, we didn't have a morning skate today, and we came out ready to play."

Video: NYR@DET: Copp buries opening goal

Vincent Trocheck scored, and Jaroslav Halak made 19 saves for the Rangers (33-16-9), who have lost three in a row (0-2-1) after a seven-game winning streak.

New York had its road point streak end at 10 (6-0-4), one shy of its record set in 1939-40.

"In this league, we don't have any time to feel sorry for ourselves," Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey said. "We've got a game against Washington on Saturday, and that's a tough team with a lot of skill. We have to be ready to play."

The Red Wings took a 1-0 lead at 15:33 of the first period when Copp tipped in Rasmussen's pass from the edge of the crease.

Trocheck tied it 1-1 at 6:06 of the second period, taking advantage of a Robert Hagg turnover to score from the slot.

Dylan Larkin stole the puck at the Rangers blue line and set up Filip Zadina to make it 2-1 at 8:18. Larkin has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in his past nine games.

"That was a huge goal because we had started to get our game back after the long trip, and all of a sudden we blow up and the puck is in our net," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. "We needed that goal to get the momentum back and [Zadina] stepped up."

New York nearly tied it at 17:09, but Husso kicked out his left skate to rob Adam Fox.

"I saw him coming, so I just tried to move in that direction," Husso said. "It was a very lucky save."

Video: NYR@DET: Husso makes save on Fox with his skate

Rasmussen then made it 3-1 at 18:02, tapping in Perron's pass after Halak's initial stop.

"When you get on a run like this, it is usually because everyone is contributing," Lalonde said. "We've been doing this with a top-six forward (Lucas Raymond) out, and that line has been a big part of it."

Filip Hronek scored a power-play goal at 4:51 of the third period for the 4-1 final.

"We didn't play hard enough as a group," Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. "If you're going to win in this league, everyone has to show up. We didn't do that. We didn't play hard enough or well enough."

NOTES: Husso is 5-1-0 in his past six starts with a .934 save percentage. … The Rangers dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen, and forward Tyler Motte was limited to 9:18 of ice time after being hit by a shot in the first period. … Trocheck has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in the past eight games. … It was Detroit's first home game since the Feb. 13 shooting at Michigan State University, located about 90 miles west of Little Caesars Arena. A moment of silence was held before the game, bathing the ice in green light with "Spartan Strong" on the scoreboard.