Bruins defeat Rangers for 10th straight win

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 4-2 victory against the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Saturday.

Charlie Coyle had a goal and an assist, and Linus Ullmark made 24 saves for the Bruins (49-8-5), whose winning streak is their longest since they won 12 straight from March 2-22, 2014.

Boston is 19 points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs for first in the Atlantic Division.

"We did the right things at the right time," Ullmark said. "That's [what] we've been doing all year long, and that's what we're going to keep doing."

Tyler Bertuzzi had an assist in his debut for the Bruins after being acquired from the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

"It just feels good to get this one out of the way, kind of, and just move forward," Bertuzzi said.

Video: NYR@BOS: Bertuzzi, Coyle team up to kick off scoring

Alexis Lafrenière scored twice, and Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for the Rangers (35-19-9), who have lost six of eight (2-5-1).

New York is third in the Metropolitan Division, seven points behind the New Jersey Devils for second and seven ahead of the New York Islanders, who are in fourth.

"We didn't create enough in the first two [periods], but I thought overall it was pretty good," New York coach Gerard Gallant said. "We had a chance going into the third, 2-1 down with an opportunity, but we didn't (score). Like I said, there was a lot of good, but there was some bad too."

The Rangers played with 16 skaters (11 forwards, five defensemen) due to injuries to defenseman Ryan Lindgren (upper body) and forward Tyler Motte (upper body). Defenseman K'Andre Miller was serving the final game of a three-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct.

"I think that was a step in the right direction," New York defenseman Braden Schneider said. "Over these next couple days, we can get rested up and get some more bodies back and get rolling because I thought tonight was a good effort."

Coyle gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 18:07 of the first period. Trent Frederic backhanded the puck behind the net to Bertuzzi, who passed to Coyle at the net front, where he slid the puck five-hole on Shesterkin.

"They got a pretty good team over there. They got some players, some deadly players, but we have some good players too," Coyle said. "These new additions (Bertuzzi, forward Garnet Hathaway, defenseman Dmitry Orlov) who have stepped up on the score sheet and other ways, the little details, and that's been huge for our lineup with our injuries. … That's what we need. We need that depth and everyone playing that way and picking up the slack."

Video: NYR@BOS: Nosek goes to his backhand and nets SHG

Tomas Nosek made it 2-0 with a short-handed goal 30 seconds into the second period. He received a centering pass from Coyle and dangled around Shesterkin's left pad before finishing with a backhand.

"Charlie made a pretty good play. I was there alone," Nosek said. "I was going forehand, and then I saw [Shesterkin] going down, and I just made a backhand move and put it in."

Lafreniere cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 7:03 of the period, tipping Jacob Trouba's point shot under the crossbar.

"I can be better," Lafreniere said. "There's always ways to play better, and I think for me it's just trying to make plays and try to be responsible in my own end. I think that's all you can focus on, and after, just have fun, and like I said, try to make plays."

Patrice Bergeron pushed it to 3-1 at 12:56 of the third period with a wrist shot from the right circle, and David Pastrnak made it 4-1 on a one-timer from the left circle at 16:40.

"I thought we played real intelligently in the third," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. "The first two periods, for whatever reason, our mental executions, us reading plays and making plays with or without the puck, was really slow."

Lafreniere scored from a tight angle on the right side at 18:34 for the 4-2 final.

NOTES: Lafreniere's multigoal game was his second in the NHL (April 26, 2022 against Detroit Red Wings). He has seven goals in his past 14 games. … Shesterkin has allowed at least four goals in five of his past seven starts. He has a 4-3-0 record in that span with an .862 save percentage. … Orlov had an assist to extend his point streak to four games (three goals, six assists).