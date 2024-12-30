Islanders at Maple Leafs projected lineups

Status report

Holmstrom's status is unclear after he left during the third period of the a 3-2 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. The Islanders had a day off Monday after back-to-back games. ... Matthews, a center, practiced Monday but will miss his fifth straight game. ... Ekman-Larsson is questionable after not practicing Monday. Coach Craig Berube said the defenseman would be reassessed Tuesday.