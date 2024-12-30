Islanders at Maple Leafs projected lineups

ISLANDERS (14-16-7) at MAPLE LEAFS (22-13-2)
1 p.m. ET; SNO, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Anthony Duclair -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Casey Cizikas -- Bo Horvat -- Pierre Engvall
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Kyle MacLean -- Hudson Fasching
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Isaiah George -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Simon Holmstrom (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- David Kampf -- William Nylander
Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Pontus Holmberg -- Connor Dewar
Morgan Rielly -- Phillippe Myers
Jake McCabe-- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Ryan Reaves
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Auston Matthews (upper body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (illness)
Status report
Holmstrom's status is unclear after he left during the third period of the a 3-2 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. The Islanders had a day off Monday after back-to-back games. ... Matthews, a center, practiced Monday but will miss his fifth straight game. ... Ekman-Larsson is questionable after not practicing Monday. Coach Craig Berube said the defenseman would be reassessed Tuesday.