Coach’s Challenge: NYI @ TOR – 3:58 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: NY Islanders

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Toronto

Explanation: Video review determined that Toronto’s William Nylander impaired Ilya Sorokin’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Matthew Knies’ goal. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”

