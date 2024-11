Challenge Initiated By: Detroit

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal New Jersey

Explanation: The Situation Room supported the Referees’ call on the ice that the incidental contact between New Jersey’s Stefan Noesen and Detroit’s Cam Talbot outside the crease before Dougie Hamilton’s goal did not constitute goaltender interference.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge