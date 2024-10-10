Coach’s Challenge: MTL @ BOS – 1:59 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Montreal

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Boston

Explanation: Video review determined Boston’s Justin Brazeau had a significant presence in the crease and made incidental contact with goaltender Cayden Primeau’s pad that impaired his ability to play his position prior to Hampus Lindholm’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”