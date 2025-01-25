Kings at Blue Jackets projected lineups

KINGS (26-14-5) at BLUE JACKETS (23-19-7)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNW
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere
Tanner Jeannot -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Jordan Spence
Jacob Moverare -- Brandt Clarke
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas
Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Jake Christensen -- Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson
Jack Johnson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jordan Harris
Injured: Cole Sillinger (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)
Status report
Laferriere will return after missing four games with an upper-body injury. … Doughty, a defenseman who has not played this season, skated Saturday morning but coach Jim Hiller is unsure when he will debut. “We're optimistic it won't be too much longer but you just never know. It's been a long time,” Hiller said. … Mateychuk returns after missing two games because of illness. … The Blue Jackets are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen with Labanc, a forward, coming out. … Sillinger will miss his third straight game. … Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner, a forward, practiced with the team for the first time since having preseason shoulder surgery; coach Dean Evason did not give a timetable for his return.