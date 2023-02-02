Larkin hopes to remain with Red Wings, can become free agent after season

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Dylan Larkin can become an unrestricted free agent after the season, but the Detroit Red Wings captain said he doesn't see himself playing elsewhere.

The 26-year-old center is in the final season of a five-year, $30.5 million contract ($6.1 million average annual value) he signed Aug. 10, 2018. Larkin, a native of Waterford, Michigan, was selected by Detroit in the first round (No. 15) of the 2014 NHL Draft and then played one season with the University of Michigan before joining the Red Wings at the start of the 2015-16 season.

Larkin leads the Red Wings with 43 points (15 goals and 28 assists) in 47 games this season.

"I've said it all along and I stand by it, I really see myself as a Red Wing," Larkin said at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game Media Day on Thursday. "Contract negotiating ... there's negotiating to be done, and that's really all I'll say about that. It's my first time in this position as a UFA, but I doubt contracts really ever go smoothly until they're done."

Larkin said he is optimistic about Detroit's future; Lucas Raymond, a 20-year-old forward, has 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists) in 48 games this season, and Moritz Seider, a 21-year-old defenseman, leads the Red Wings in time on ice per game (23:01) and has 24 points (three goals, 21 assists) in 48 games. Seider won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL's top rookie last season, and he and Larkin were each on the NHL All-Rookie Team.

Larkin will represent the Red Wings and the Atlantic Division at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS). He's hopeful Raymond and Seider will eventually join him at an All-Star Game.

"With the two young players, Lucas Raymond and 'Mo' Seider coming in, it's really brought a light to myself and to our team and our fan base," Larkin said. "Those guys are very important. In my position, I look at our prospects and who we've drafted. I'm very excited about some of the guys we've drafted and some of the guys we've developed through their young careers."

Video: WPG@DET: Larkin hammers puck home on power play

Larkin said that he hasn't found it difficult to balance his role as Detroit captain with the business side of hockey. He wants to win and be part of a team that shares the same goals. The Red Wings (21-19-8) are seventh in the Atlantic Division and trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by seven points for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference in Derek Lalonde's first season as coach.

Detroit has not qualified for the playoffs since the 2015-16 season.

"As the captain of the team, I don't take that role lightly," Larkin said. "I take great pride in how I carry myself. There have been some very difficult days, difficult seasons. It's just nice to be able to play.

"I get so caught up in preparation and working hard to win hockey games. That's our focus. I want to play on a good team, and I think we have the guys in our room to win. That's what's been a blessing -- being able to focus on that and let the other stuff take care of itself."