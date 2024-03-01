Jets-Hurricanes, Penguins-Oilers highlight weekend schedule

Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:

Winnipeg Jets at Carolina Hurricanes (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET; BSSO, NHLN, TSN3)

The Jets (37-16-5) had won seven of eight prior to a 4-1 loss against the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Forward Gabriel Vilardi (30 points; 16 goals, 14 assists in 38 games) has been a great addition, as has center Sean Monahan, who has six goals in 10 games since being acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 2. The main thing for me is three of Winnipeg's best players -- center Mark Scheifele and forwards Nikolaj Ehlers and Kyle Connor -- are healthy. Not enough has been discussed this season about defenseman Josh Morrissey, who is having a great season (46 points; seven goals, 39 assists in 58 games) after putting up career numbers last season. And of course, Connor Hellebuyck should be a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, voted as best goalie in the NHL.

The Hurricanes (36-18-6) are coming off a tactical 4-2 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday and are 6-1-1 in their past eight games. The offense is spread around right now; they don't have a real gamebreaker. Sometimes it's center Sebastian Aho and sometimes forward Andrei Svechnikov. But this season, forward Seth Jarvis has stepped up, already with an NHL career-high 48 points (19 goals, 29 assists) in 60 games. Pyotr Kochetkov has been great in net, and goalie Frederik Andersen is expected to return soon, which will bolster the position. Carolina is the best team in the League in terms of limiting shots against (25.5 per game), shot attempts (42.6 per game) and percentage of time with the puck in each zone per game (32.6 percent in offensive zone, 18.0 percent in neutral zone, 49.4 percent in defensive zone). That's a good recipe for success.

New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET; SN, MSG)

Goalie Igor Shesterkin is back to being his dominant self, which is good news for the Rangers (40-17-3) and bad news for the rest of the League; Shesterkin was 7-0-0 in February with a 1.72 goals-against average, .953 save percentage and one shutout for New York, 11-1-0 in its past 12. Forward Artemi Panarin already has set an NHL career high with 35 goals, and with 82 points, is on pace for his first 100-point season in the League. Center Vincent Trocheck has done a great job on all sides of the puck and in the face-off circle, and is third on the Rangers in scoring with 56 points (20 goals, 36 points) in 60 games. Lastly, forward Alexis Lafrenière seems more confident, with the most average time on ice per game (17:20) and the most game-winning goals (five) in his four-season NHL career.

The Maple Leafs (34-17-8) are coming off a 4-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday and are in a tough stretch, having to play the Colorado Avalanche (4-3 win on Feb. 24), Vegas Golden Knights twice (6-2 loss on Tuesday), Rangers and Boston Bruins in a six-game span. They’ve gone 2-1-0 so far in that span, part of a 8-1-0 stretch. Center Auston Matthews, with an NHL-leading 53 goals in 58 games, is on pace for more than 70 goals this season and he and forwards William Nylander (82 points; 32 goals, 50 assists in 59 games) and Mitchell Marner (73 points; 23 goals, 50 assists in 58 games) drive the offense. But no other player on the team has more than 43 points. The addition of Ilya Lyubushkin in a three-way trade on Thursday also should bolster their defensive depth.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Edmonton Oilers (Sunday, 9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW, SN-PIT)

The Penguins (27-22-8) are having a tough season. With a 4-5-1 mark in their past 10 games, they would really need to go on a big run here in order to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs after missing out last season. I think they end up being sellers prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on March 8. Forward Jake Guentzel (52 points; 22 goals, 30 assists in 50 games) would be at the top of many teams' wish lists. The good news is there has been zero drop-off in captain Sidney Crosby's game this season (62 points; 32 goals, 30 assists in 57 games), and it's always fun seeing him and Oilers captain Connor McDavid go head to head. Goalies Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic each is playing well, giving Pittsburgh a 2.70 goals-against average (tied for fourth in the NHL) and a .910 save percentage (fourth).

The Oilers (35-20-2) are coming off a 4-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday, followed by a 3-2 overtime win against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. McDavid finally ended his 10-game goal drought in a big way, with the overtime goal against the Blues. Forward Zach Hyman has an NHL career-high 40 goals this season, giving Edmonton someone other than McDavid (94 points; 22 goals, 72 assists in 55 games) and forward Leon Draisaitl (73 points; 29 goals, 44 assists in 57 games) who can score on a consistent basis. However, scoring isn't the issue for the Oilers; they're at their best when they are playing defensively, like they were during their 16-game winning streak. That hasn't been the case of late; they've allowed at least three goals in 10 of 12 games since.