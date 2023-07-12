Hec Kilrea was Stanley Cup champion, World War II hero

This week Fischler turns back the calendar to 1943 and the heroic exploits of a former NHL star who became a multi-decorated U.S. Army infantryman during World War II.

When it comes to hockey players taking part in World War II, there can be little doubt that a 15-season NHL veteran was one of the most courageous heroes of the conflict. Yet Sergeant Hec Kilrea's tales of glory have almost been forgotten.

From 1925-40, Hector Joseph "Hec" Kilrea starred for the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Falcons and Red Wings -- after Detroit changed its name.

Kilrea was a three-time Stanley Cup champion, first with the Senators in 1927 then the Red Wings in 1936 and 1937.

The forward had 296 points (166 goals, 130 assists) in 633 NHL games. Twice he finished among the NHL top 10 scorers and was nicknamed "Hurricane" for his great speed. He spent his last season with Detroit in 1939-40 before Red Wings manager Jack Adams dispatched him to the club's Indianapolis Capitals farm team.



Detroit Red Wings coach and GM Jack Adams with players and the 1937 Stanley Cup, Vezina Trophy and Prince of Wales Trophy. Credit: Le Studio du hockey/Hockey Hall of Fame.

Kilrea was still playing for Indianapolis when he tried to enlist in the Canadian Army in 1942 but was rejected because he was 35 years old and considered too old to serve in any capacity.

But Uncle Sam found room for him and Kilrea was attached to the infantry and, after basic training, was sent overseas in 1943. He was assigned to Company K, 143rd Infantry Regiment, 36th Infantry Division and was one of the first hockey players inducted into the U.S. Army to be moved overseas.

He saw action in Italy including the bloody Battle of the Anzio beachhead. While participating in the invasion of Southern France, Kilrea sustained a shoulder wound. Upon recovery, he returned to action and, following D-Day (June 6, 1944), he fought with the Allies' advance through France. Eventually he was transferred to the Belgian front, where some of the fiercest fighting of the war took place.

The skirmish that led to Kilrea's earning a medal occurred when he was stationed in a small Belgian village during an intense German counterattack.

"The enemy's main force consisted of two tanks and a troop of accompanying infantry," Red Wings publicist and historian Fred A. Huber, Jr. wrote "Kilrea, armed with a bazooka, intercepted the force as it entered the main road of a village.

"With point-blank fire, he knocked the leading tank out of action, forcing the column to retreat. In the ensuing confusion he reloaded his bazooka -- after having to run to his ammunition base between two nearby houses. He returned back in time to demolish the second tank with another burst of fire. The enemy foot soldiers then surrendered."



Detroit Falcons during the 1931-32 NHL season at Olympia Stadium in Detroit. Bottom row, from left: Frank Carson, Larry Aurie, Alex Smith, stickboy Charlie Smith, Ebbie Goodfellow, Herbie Lewis. Top row, from left: trainer Honey Walker, Hec Kilrea, Reg Noble, Doug Young, Alec Connell, Carson Cooper, Johnny Sorrell, Hap Emms, trainer Bozo Bordeaux, Danny Cox, coach Jack Adams. Credit: Le Studio du hockey/Hockey Hall of Fame. Credit: Le Studio du hockey/Hockey Hall of Fame. Credit: Le Studio du hockey/Hockey Hall of Fame

A week later, Kilrea was wounded again but recovered in time to return to action once more before Germany surrendered on V-E Day in May 1945. Because of his heroics, Kilrea was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross -- the second highest military decoration of the U.S. Army. In addition, Kilrea received the Purple Heart and French Croix de Guerre.

Heroism was a Kilrea family trait both on the ice and in wartime combat. Hec was the oldest of three hockey-playing brothers who entered the armed forces. His brother Wally also served in the U.S. Army.

The youngest brother, Ken, was a member of the Royal Canadian Air Force and was the only one of the brothers to return to pro hockey. Post-war, Ken Kilrea played for the Buffalo Bisons of the American Hockey League.

But it was always Hec Kilrea who stood out.

"Of all the NHL players who participated in World War II," Huber concluded, "Hec Kilrea was the No. 1 war hero."

Top photo: Maple Leafs portrait. Credit: Turofsky/Hockey Hall of Fame