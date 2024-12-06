Coach’s Challenge: FLA @ PHI – 2:01 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Philadelphia

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Florida

Explanation: Video review determined Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk had a significant presence in the crease and made contact with goaltender Aleksei Kolosov that impaired his ability to play his position prior to Carter Verhaeghe’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

