Video Review: FLA @ EDM – 19:32 of the First Period

Type of Review: Distinct Kicking Motion

Result: Goal Florida

Explanation: Video review supported the Referee’s call on the ice that the puck deflected off of Matthew Tkachuk’s skate and entered the Edmonton net in a legal fashion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, that “a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player’s skate who does not use a ‘distinct kicking motion’ shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players’ skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no ‘distinct kicking motion’ is evident.”

