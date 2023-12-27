Episode 3 of “Road To The Discover NHL Winter Classic Presented by Enterprise” Premieres Tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT

NEW YORK -- Episode three of “Road To The Discover NHL Winter Classic®* presented by Enterprise” *premieres tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT and will be simulcast on Max in the U.S., with on-demand streaming available on Max starting Monday, Jan. 1. The third episode will premiere in Canada on Thursday, Dec. 28, at 6 p.m. ET on Sportsnet One. The series takes viewers behind the scenes in the weeks leading up to the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic as the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights face off in their first New Year’s Day outdoor game (3 p.m. ET on TNT, B/R Sports on Max, TruTV, SN, TVA Sports).

Episode three highlights the behind-the-scenes work of each team’s coaching staff. Golden Knights assistant coach Joel Ward instructs the team to “bring the intensity” as they prepare to face the Tampa Bay Lightning, while head coach Bruce Cassidy can be heard mic’d up from behind the bench throughout the game. The show also captures Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol talking strategy with his staff pre-game and reviewing plays during intermissions with help from video coach Tim Ohashi.

Between the intense schedule of road games, the players and their families find time for some holiday fun. Kraken forward Matty Beniers and defenseman Will Borgen compete in a different type of face-off: the roommates take part in a holiday cookie bake-off, with a little help from teammate Yanni Gourde. Golden Knights forward and original team member William Carrier reflects on the meaning of participating in the upcoming 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic, noting that there is “a lot of emotion involved” in the signature event. Teammate Brayden Pachal laterdresses as Santa for the team’s holiday party,bringing festive cheer to Golden Knights players and their families.

Clips from episode three are available, including scenes of the Kraken video coaching staff here, the Kraken players’ cookie bake-off here and the Golden Knights' holiday party here. Episodes one and two are available to stream on Max.

The “Road To The NHL Winter Classic” reality series, first introduced in 2010, has become a staple for hockey fans, offering engaging storylines and unrestricted access to the teams set to face off outdoors in the highly-anticipated event. This year’s four-part, limited series is produced by Radan Films in association with NHL Productions. Steve Mayer and Steve Stern are executive producers on the series. Actor Morgan Spector narrates the series.

The full series broadcast schedule is available here. For more information on the series and the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic, fans can visit NHL.com/WinterClassic.