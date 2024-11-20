Video Review: EDM @ OTT – 17:36 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call is upheld – Goal Ottawa
*
Explanation: Video review supported the Referees’ call on the ice that Josh Norris’ stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Edmonton net. According to Rule 37.5, “If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed.”

Latest News

Killorn gets goal, assist in 3rd to help Ducks rally past Blackhawks 

Scheifele scores hat trick, Jets bounce back with win against Panthers

Point wins it in OT in return, Lightning rally past Penguins 

Kaprizov scores twice, Wild defeat Blues

McDavid has 3 points, Oilers defeat Senators

Senators' proposed arena must be ‘collaborative effort,’ Bettman says

Miller takes leave of absence from Canucks for personal reasons

Goal of the season? Bouchard pulls slick move for top-shelf goal against Senators

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Buzz: Thomas returns from fractured ankle for Blues against Wild

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Montgomery fired as Bruins coach, replaced by Sacco

Trophy Tracker: Stankoven of Stars top choice for Calder as rookie of year

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats: Sanheim reaches top skating distances of season

Matthews ‘progressing well’ from injury, could play for Maple Leafs next week

Ovechkin week to week for Capitals with leg injury