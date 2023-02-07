McDavid, Oilers extend streaks in win against Red Wings

DETROIT -- Warren Foegele scored twice, and the Edmonton Oilers won for the eighth time in nine games, 5-2 against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday.

Foegele was a healthy scratch in Edmonton's last game before the NHL All-Star break, a 7-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 28.

"I'm very happy with Warren," Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said. "He didn't play in the last game because we went with 11 (forwards) and seven (defensemen). We didn't want him to be out of the lineup for long, and he played a great game tonight. It's one of the best games I've seen from him."

Video: EDM@DET: Foegele tips it in for his 2nd goal of game

Connor McDavid had an assist to extend his point streak to 13 games, and Jack Campbell made 30 saves for the Oilers (29-18-4), who are 8-0-1 in their past nine games and have points in 11 of their past 12 (9-1-2). Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evander Kane each had a goal and an assist.

"Jack made some big saves, but I would say he expects to make those saves and we expect him to make them," Woodcroft said. "He's starting to build a little personal momentum for himself."

Tyler Bertuzzi and Joe Veleno scored for the Red Wings (21-20-8), who have gone five games without a win in regulation. Ville Husso made 22 saves.

"I thought we did a lot of things well. There are a lot of positives to take out of a game with that final score - but we just didn't finish," Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. "We don't have a ton of 30, 40, 50-goal scorers -- we don't have any, really -- so we have to score as a group."

Video: EDM@DET: Bertuzzi nets opening goal in tight

The Red Wings took a 1-0 lead at 10:24 when Dylan Larkin's passed from the corner to Lucas Raymond alone in front. Raymond touched it across the slot to Bertuzzi, who shot into the open side of the net.

Detroit could have expanded its lead but hit the post three times in the last four minutes of the period.

"We could have added more; there were a lot of chances to be had," Larkin said. "But we left a lot out there all night. That's something we'll talk about tomorrow."

The Oilers took advantage, taking the lead with two goals in 36 seconds from their fourth line early in the second period.

Ryan McLeod tied it 1-1 at 3:02 with a wrist shot from the slot, and Foegele finished off a 2-on-1 to put Edmonton ahead 2-1 at 3:38.

Foegele got his second of the game, tipping in Vincent Desharnais's point shot to give the Oilers a 3-1 lead at 11:55.

"We definitely got some goals from unusual sources," Woodcroft said.

Veleno made it 3-2 at 19:51, scoring his seventh goal off a Moritz Seider pass.

Husso prevented Foegele's first NHL hat trick with a kick save with 9:16 left, and Campbell stopped Jonatan Berggren and Dominik Kubalik on breakaways in the next two minutes.

"We were playing great going into the break and we definitely wanted to continue where we left off," Campbell said. "This was a great way to start the road trip and get the juices flowing again."

Video: EDM@DET: Nugent-Hopkins rips in a wrister for PPG

Nugent-Hopkins made it 4-2 with a power-play goal at 15:38, and Kane scored into the empty net at 17:33 for the 5-2 final.

"Their power play is on pace to be [one of the best in] the history of the game, so you can't keep giving them chances," Lalonde said. "We did a really good job of our first three kills, but they killed us on the fourth one."

NOTES: McDavid has nine goals and 12 assists on his point streak. It's his third double-digit point streak this season (17 games, Nov. 26-Dec. 30; 10 games, Oct. 26-Nov. 12). McDavid also has a career-high 15-game road point streak (29 points; 11 goals, 18 assists). … Campbell is 7-0-0 in his past seven games. … The Oilers played 11 forwards, with different players rotating in with Foegele and McLeod, while Desharnais played as the seventh defenseman. They combined for three goals and an assist. … The Red Wings have only scored six 5-on-5 goals in their past five games.