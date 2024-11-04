Video Review: EDM @ CGY – 4:33 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call is upheld – Goal Calgary

Explanation: Video review supported the Referees’ call on the ice that Anthony Mantha’s stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Edmonton net. According to Rule 37.5, “If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed.”

Latest News

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Boldy, Wild defeat Maple Leafs in OT 

Orlov gets 2 goals, Hurricanes top Capitals for 6th win in row

Swayman makes 23 saves, Bruins blank Kraken for 2nd straight shutout win

Jets score 7, stay hot with victory against Lightning

Shesterkin stops 35, Panarin scores twice to lift Rangers past Islanders 

Barzal, Pelech each out 4-6 weeks for Islanders

Suter scores 2nd goal with 26 seconds left, lifts Canucks past Sharks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stars returning home from Finland with memories, lessons, but no wins

NHL On Tap: Red-hot Ovechkin, Capitals look to cool down Hurricanes 

NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 3

Howden, Golden Knights top Utah in OT to stay undefeated at home

Stamkos, Josi each has goal, assist in Predators win against Avalanche

Parayko gets 3 points, Blues spoil Berube’s return with Maple Leafs

Larkin scores 2 goals to help Red Wings edge Sabres, stop slide

Forsberg makes 22 saves, Senators shut out Kraken

Crosby scores twice in 2nd straight game, Penguins defeat Canadiens