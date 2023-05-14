Kubalik looking to help Red Wings return to playoffs next season

But the Detroit Red Wings forward, who is making his fourth appearance at the tournament in six years, would rather be playing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"I'll be very happy if I'll be doing something else rather than coming here (next season)," Kubalik said.

That something is bringing playoff hockey back to Detroit.

And Kubalik doesn't think the Red Wings are too far off.

"I think we did a lot of good things from the beginning (of the season)," Kubalik said. "Most of the time I felt like we were going to make it. We had a stretch of five to six games where we didn't even win once. We kind of went back in the standings and that basically killed our season. It was tough, because you're playing for something for 55 games and in a couple games it kind of slips away."

The Red Wings (35-37-10) finished 12 points behind the Florida Panthers for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

"Overall, the team was really good. We took a step that we were looking for," Kubalik said. "We're not done. Hopefully we'll see what's going to happen in the offseason but I'm pretty sure Detroit is going to be better again."

The Red Wings were in playoff contention this season, going on a 7-1-0 run that tied them for the second wild card before losing 3-0 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 25. Consecutive losses to the Ottawa Senators by a combined score of 12-3 on Feb. 27-28 continued a slump that developed into a six-game skid -- including five losses in regulation -- to sink their playoff hopes.

It marked the seventh straight season the Red Wings failed to qualify for the postseason after 25 straight appearances from 1991-2016. They won the Stanley Cup in 1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008.

"We know how every game's important in the NHL," said Red Wings forward Joe Veleno, who is playing for Canada. "We were battling. We were right there until the end. I think we've just got to find a way to close in those tight games, games where we should win. I think we've just got to bear down a little more, pay more attention to the details and managing the game a bit better. Essentially, we did a lot of good things this year. We took a nice step forward."

The reasons for optimism are evident.

Forward Dylan Larkin, who set an NHL career high with 78 points (28 goals, 46 assists), opted to forgo unrestricted free agency this offseason by signing an eight-year, $69.6 million contract ($8.7 million average annual value) on March 1. Defenseman Moritz Seider, the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year last season.

Forward Lucas Raymond, the No. 4 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, is the third-youngest player to reach 100 points for Detroit at 21 years, 9 days, trailing only Steve Yzerman (19 years, 174 days, on Oct. 30, 1984) and Gordie Howe (20 years, 350 days, on March 16, 1949).

Defenseman Simon Edvinsson, the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, and forward Marco Kasper, the No. 8 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, each made his NHL debut late this season. And the prospect pool will be restocked with 28 picks in the draft, including five in the first round, over the next three years.

In the interim, Kubalik will be counted on to help right the Red Wings with his offense.

"He puts himself in good situations to get the puck, and his release is amazing," Veleno said. "He can put the puck in the net, but just his aggressiveness, his compete, he's hungry in front of the net, he puts himself in good situations. He's definitely lethal on the power play, too."

Kubalik re-emerged as a potent threat this season, falling one point shy of his NHL career high of 46 points (30 goals, 16 assists), set as a rookie with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2019-20. He had 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists) in 81 games in 2022-23, his first season in Detroit after he signed a two-year, $5 million contract ($2.5 million AAV) on July 13, 2022.

"I feel like every single season was a little different," the 27-year-old said. "There was always something I learned from that helped me as a player and even as a human being. I felt I made another step and that's good for my career. Hopefully it's going to continue like that."

For now, though, Kubalik still has something to chase on behalf of his country at the World Championship.

"I want to finally get something," Kubalik said. "Maybe it's a little bit different for U.S. and Canada, because it's far to travel after a long season, but especially for me to have this (Czechia) jersey on, it's always privilege and a big honor.

"I'm always happy if I can come. I'm looking for a nice result. That's why I'm here."