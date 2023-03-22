Red Wings top Blues in shootout to end skid at 3

ST. LOUIS -- The Detroit Red Wings ended a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 shootout win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday.

Alex Chiasson and Filip Zadina scored, and Magnus Hellberg made 20 saves for the Red Wings (31-30-9), who lost 5-2 to the Florida Panthers on Monday and are 3-9-1 in their past 13 games.

Detroit, which has a game in hand, moved within eight points of Florida for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. The Panthers lost 6-3 at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

"It's been a tough stretch of late," Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. "We've talked about having something to play for a little bit, where our morale was, and I give the guys a ton of credit, they played with some urgency tonight."

Robert Bortuzzo and Marco Scandella scored, and Joel Hofer made 28 saves for the Blues (31-33-6), who won their previous two games.

"Second period was careless, not a good period," St. Louis coach Craig Berube said. "Third period was better. We were just careless in the second, didn't skate. The first period I thought we did a good job of controlling things, cycle game, things like that. They played last night. The goal was to wear them down over time, but we didn't do that in the second.

"Execution wasn't good, just had no composure tonight with it, didn't see it. Power play, didn't see the plays on the power play tonight (0-for-3). We weren't seeing a lot."

Video: DET@STL: Chiasson caps off sweet passing with a PPG

Bortuzzo gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 2:21 of the first period. After his initial shot was partially blocked by Matt Luff, he finished on a backhand as he cut across the crease.

"I saw [Brandon Saad] backdoor, and their guys wisely going to take away the backdoor, and I just took the space," said Bortuzzo, who scored his first goal since Dec. 31 (12 games). "Fortunately, I had a chance to beat the goalie."

Chiasson tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 7:49 when he tapped in a centering pass by David Perron at the right post.

Scandella made it 2-1 at 10:03, scoring his first goal in 14 games this season on a floating wrist shot from the blue line.

"It was kind of a broken play," said Scandella, who missed the first 56 games after undergoing hip surgery in August. "I just wanted to direct it towards the net. I got pretty fortunate on that one."

Video: DET@STL: Raymond skates in and buries shootout winner

Zadina responded at 17:47 to tie it 2-2, finishing on a one-timer after a shot by Dominik Kubalik deflected off Torey Krug to him in the left face-off circle.

Lucas Raymond scored the lone goal in the fourth round of the shootout for Detroit.

Hellberg made his first start since March 11 and won his first start since Feb. 16 (1-4-0). He made saves on Jakub Vrana and Jordan Kyrou in the shootout.

"Obviously, I know I'm a big boy," said Hellberg, who is 6-foot-6, 220 pounds. "I try to have good patience and use my size, don't go out too far but still have good a gap when they come. I know that if I just keep my position, they can't really go around me because I have long legs and stuff like that. Today it worked and obviously, Raymond [had] a great goal there to finish the job."

Video: DET@STL: Zadina fires in a shot from the circle

Perron had one assist in his first game in St. Louis since signing as a free agent with Detroit on July 13, 2022. The forward, who received a standing ovation during a video tribute, had 465 points (196 goals, 269 assists) in 673 regular-season games with the Blues and was a member of their 2019 Stanley Cup championship team.

"It's extremely humbling," Perron said. "Like even going on the ice for warmups, seeing all the signs, I've never experienced anything like that. Just kind of looking around, everyone was yelling and hitting on the glass. I had to kind of gather myself even in warmup, and then once again even, like getting the assist and you hear the cheers again and then the video.

"Just a surreal moment that I don't think I've ever thought I would get to this point, but these fans are unbelievable, and it means a lot. Obviously, I had to just kind of try and stay composed for a bit there and barely did it."

NOTES: Detroit defenseman Olli Maatta played his 600th NHL game. ... St. Louis forward Jake Neighbours had three hits and one blocked shot in 9:34 of ice time after missing 13 games with an upper-body injury. ... Red Wings forward Adam Erne did not play after sustaining a lower-body injury. Luff played in his place after being recalled under emergency conditions earlier Tuesday. … Detroit defenseman Gustav Lindstrom had an assist in 14:23 after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. … St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington was the backup after serving a two-game suspension for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct against Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman on Wednesday. … Hofer is 2-0-1 in three NHL starts.