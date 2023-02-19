Eberle scores twice, Kraken defeat Red Wings

SEATTLE -- Jordan Eberle had two goals and an assist for the Seattle Kraken in a 4-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.

Eberle, a forward, has scored three goals in his past four games after going 12 without one.

"The biggest thing is you just want to try and do the same things, create as much as you can," Eberle said. "Odds are things always equal out in the end. I've heard that many times and as long as you're doing the right things and you're creating and getting chances, I mean, things tend to equal out."

Matty Beniers had two assists, and Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves for the Kraken (32-18-6), who are 3-0-1 in their past four.

"I was happy with the effort," Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. "We got off to a good start, we built a lead. We didn't manage the puck very well in the last 10 minutes and that caused a lot of trouble for us, but [Grubauer] was good and we got through it. We had the benefit of the lead that we built in the first 50 [minutes]."

Pius Suter and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings (26-21-8), who had won five in a row. Ville Husso made 22 saves.

"Execution, we just didn't execute," Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. "They were definitely the better second-effort team, a little heavier, a little bigger in some situations. But again, a lack of execution. We had some opportunities to make plays."

Eberle gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 16:50 of the first period when his wrist shot from between the face-off circles trickled between Husso's skates.

Suter tied it 1-1 with 16 seconds left in the first. Shortly after intercepting Vince Dunn's pass in the neutral zone, Suter turned and fired a rebound from between the circles past Grubauer.

Eberle scored again at 2:05 of the second period. Beniers drove the left wing against Larkin and managed to feed Eberle, who snapped a shot from the edge of the left circle to give Seattle a 2-1 lead.

Jamie Oleksiak made it 3-1 with eight seconds left in the second when he drove toward the net during a 4-on-4 situation and redirected Beniers' feed from the right circle.

"I kind of had some time and just got my head up, and [Oleksiak's] sitting backdoor," Beniers said. "It was a great play by him to jump into the play and get there and sneak behind their defender, and it was just an easy pass."

Eeli Tolvanen scored at 4:49 of the third period, poking in a loose puck after Will Borgen's shot was knocked down in front to make it 4-1.

Larkin roofed a shot over Grubauer at 17:39 for the 4-2 final.

"The strength of this team is the depth we have," Eberle said. "We get contributions from different lines each night, from the back end each night. For me, you go into playoffs and you have that, that's a tough thing to beat."

NOTES: It was Eberle's fourth three-point game with the Kraken, the most in their history. Forwards Andre Burakovsky and Jaden Schwartz each have three. … Beniers and Oleksiak were each plus-3; Red Wings defensemen Filip Hronek and Ben Chiarot were reach minus-3. … Tolvanen has matched an NHL career high with a five-game point streak (two goals, three assists). … Detroit forward Robby Fabbri had a three-game goal streak end. Grubauer made a pad save against him from point-blank range at 10:49 of the third. … Hronek and Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi each played their 300th NHL game.