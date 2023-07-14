Red Wings add DeBrincat, Compher in hopes of ending playoff drought

2022-23 season: 35-37-10, seventh in Atlantic Division; did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Key arrivals

Alex DeBrincat, F: The 25-year-old signed a four-year contract July 9, the same day he was acquired in a trade from the Ottawa Senators. He scored 27 goals in 82 games last season and has hit 41 twice in his NHL career, with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018-19 and 2021-22. Detroit hasn't had a 40-goal scorer since Marian Hossa in 2008-09. … J.T. Compher, F: The 28-year-old signed a five-year contract July 1 after setting NHL career highs in assists (35) and points (52) in 82 games with the Colorado Avalanche last season. The versatile forward can play up and down the lineup and in all situations. … Shayne Gostisbehere, D: The 30-year-old signed a one-year contract July 1 and provides a left-shot option on the power play. He had 41 points (13 goals, 28 assists) in 75 games with the Arizona Coyotes and Carolina Hurricanes last season. … Justin Holl, D: The 31-year-old signed a three-year contract July 1 and provides balance with a right shot on the back end. He had 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) in 80 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. … Daniel Sprong, F: The 26-year-old signed a one-year contract July 1 after setting an NHL career high with 21 goals in 66 games for the Seattle Kraken last season. … Klim Kostin, F: The 24-year-old signed a two-year contract July 1 after he was acquired in a trade from the Edmonton Oilers on June 29. He set NHL career highs in goals (11), assists (10) and points (21) in 57 games last season. … James Reimer, G: The 35-year-old signed a one-year contract July 1 and is expected to play a backup role. He went 12-21-8 with a 3.48 goals-against average, an .890 save percentage and three shutouts in 43 games (41 starts) for the San Jose Sharks last season.

Video: DeBrincat traded to Red Wings for Kubalik, picks

Key departures

Dominik Kubalik, F: Traded to Ottawa as part of the package for DeBrincat, he was third on Detroit in goals (20) and tied for third with Lucas Raymond in points (45) in 81 games last season. … Filip Zadina, F: Looking for a fresh start, he agreed to terminate his contract after the Red Wings were unable to trade him and he went unclaimed on waivers. The No. 6 pick of the 2018 NHL Draft had 68 points (28 goals, 40 assists) in 190 games for Detroit, including seven points (three goals, four assists) in 30 games last season. He signed a one-year contract with San Jose on July 10. … Pius Suter, F: The unrestricted free agent had 24 points (14 goals, 10 assists) in 79 games last season. … Adam Erne, F: The unrestricted free agent had 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 61 games last season.

On the cusp

Simon Edvinsson, D: The No. 6 pick of the 2021 NHL Draft is expected to have a bright future with the Red Wings, but the 20-year-old had shoulder surgery May 1 with a recovery time of 4-to-6 months. He had two goals in nine games for Detroit and 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) in 52 games for Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League last season, his first professional season in North America. ... Marco Kasper, F: The No. 8 pick of the 2022 NHL Draft made his NHL debut for the Red Wings last season April 2, playing most of his lone NHL game with a broken kneecap after having 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 52 games for Rogle of the Swedish Hockey League. The 19-year-old likely will start in Grand Rapids to continue his development. … Albert Johansson, D: The 22-year-old had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 53 games for Grand Rapids last season, his first pro season in North America.

What they still need

High-end talent. The Red Wings added some by acquiring DeBrincat, and they bolstered their depth this offseason. General manager Steve Yzerman said they are likely finished making major moves for now. But they have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for seven straight seasons and face stiff competition in the Atlantic Division. To contend for the Cup again someday, they need difference-makers to emerge from the draft or their system, or they'll need to make more moves to get them.

They said it

"I think this team's a good fit for me, and obviously, hopefully, we can get back in the playoffs. Obviously, that's everyone's goal, and hopefully, it's sooner than later, and we've just got to keep growing as a team and I think just put in the work to get back there." -- forward Alex DeBrincat

Fantasy focus

DeBrincat going to Detroit boosts his individual fantasy value and the Red Wings' stacking outlook as a team. The trade gives the Red Wings three players in NHL.com's top 75 overall fantasy rankings, with DeBrincat joining defenseman Moritz Seider and center Dylan Larkin. DeBrincat should be considered a top 40 player in the NHL among those 25 years old and younger for fantasy keeper and dynasty leagues after signing a four-year contract with Detroit after the trade. Over the past three seasons combined, DeBrincat ranks 12th in the NHL in goals (100) and could give Larkin another gear to reach after the center had an NHL career high with 79 points (32 goals, 47 assists) in 80 games last season. -- Pete Jensen

Video: DET@TOR: Larkin scores 3 goals in road win

Projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

David Perron -- Andrew Copp -- Robby Fabbri

Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- Daniel Sprong

Jonatan Berggren -- Joe Veleno -- Klim Kostin

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Justin Holl

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Ville Husso

James Reimer