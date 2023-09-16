Latest News

Red Wings prospects give yo-yo a try at development camp

Melovsky shows off, others not so much as players have a little fun with old school toy

red wings yoyo
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

No touch screen, no batteries, no problem.

Well, a few problems.

Some players at Detroit Red Wings development camp showed off their yo-yo skills - or lackthereof - outside the facility this week.

The full breakdown for the prospects goes as follows.

Passable yo-yo skills: forward Riley Sawchuk, prospect Dean Loukus, Cross Hanas, Nicholas Sima, defensemen Jackson Desouza and Andrew Gibson and goalie Jan Bednar.

Bad yo-yo skills: forwards Carter Mazur and Marco Kasper.(Mazur's humorous excuse was "I had phones" growing up).

So terrible that they actually dropped the yo-yo even though it is supposed to be tied around your finger: goalie Sebastian Cossa and forward Elmer Soderblom.

But forward prospect Matyas Melovsky, who showed off some crazy skills in the video, gets his own category.

Melovsky had it all - the walk-the-dog, the loop-de-loop, the forehand-to-backhand flip and probably a lot more.

Make sure that if you do happen to get in a Detroit Red Wings prospects yo-yo skills fantasy league, Melovsky is your top pick.