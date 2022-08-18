Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings

NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Detroit Red Wings, according to NHL.com.

How acquired: Selected with No. 6 pick in 2021 NHL Draft

2021-22 season: Frolunda (SHL): 44 GP, 2-17-19

The 19-year-old said his goal is to play for the Red Wings on opening night this season, his first as a professional in North America, and he's undaunted by the additions of defensemen Ben Chiarot, Olli Maatta and Mark Pysyk in free agency.

"It motivates you more," Edvinsson said. "It's going to be harder, and if you want to take that roster place, you need to work really hard, because it's great defensemen in the lineup. Yeah, just looking forward to [getting] to work."

Edvinsson (6-foot-4, 198 pounds) was a finalist for rookie of the year in the Swedish Hockey League last season and is playing for Sweden at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton.

"We're optimistic," general manager Steve Yzerman said. "We'll give him an opportunity, and if he's ready to play and play a regular role, that would be great for us."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

How acquired: Selected with No. 8 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2021-22 season: Rogle (SHL): 46 GP, 7-4-11

The Red Wings needed someone who could potentially center one their top two lines and found one in the draft in Kasper (6-1, 183). Yzerman described him as fundamentally sound, not flashy.

"I really like everything about the way he plays," Yzerman said. "He's got good size. He's a good skater. I think he's got good hockey sense. I think he's a centerman, but I believe he can play anywhere in the three forward positions, so we just think he's a really good, solid, all-around hockey player."

The 18-year-old will return to the SHL this season.

Projected NHL arrival: 2023-24

How acquired: Selected with No. 15 pick in 2021 NHL Draft

2021-22 season: Edmonton (WHL): 46 GP, 33-9-3, 2.28, .913

Cossa's numbers last season weren't as good as in 2020-21, when he went 17-1-1 with a 1.57 goals-against average and .941 save percentage for Edmonton of the Western Hockey League and the Red Wings traded up in the 2021 draft to take him.

But it was his first full season of junior hockey. Edmonton won the WHL championship, and Cossa (6-6, 209) went 16-3 with a 1.93 GAA and .919 save percentage in the playoffs.

"Obviously playing a lot of games, it's tough on the body and in a pretty short span of time," Cossa said. "I think I just learned how to play more games and take care of my body that way."

The 19-year-old is playing for Canada at World Juniors. Eligible to play in the WHL or American Hockey League, he said he wants to play at the highest level possible this season.

Projected NHL arrival: 2024-25

How acquired: Selected with No. 33 pick in 2018 NHL Draft

2021-22 season: Grand Rapids (AHL): 70 GP, 21-43-64

Berggren (5-11, 195) shined last season after coming to North America, leading Grand Rapids in scoring and finishing second in the AHL rookie scoring race, four points behind Buffalo Sabres forward prospect JJ Peterka (28 goals, 40 assists for Rochester).

The question is whether the 22-year-old will crack the Red Wings lineup this season, especially after they added David Perron and Dominik Kubalik on the wing in free agency. Yzerman said he would not pencil Berggren into the lineup in Detroit or Grand Rapids.

"Let's see how training camp goes, let's see how the preseason goes, and we'll make a determination at that point," Yzerman said.

Projected NHL arrival: 2023-24

How acquired: Selected with No. 60 pick in 2019 NHL Draft

2021-22 season: Farjestad (SHL): 52 GP, 5-20-25

The 21-year-old will play his first professional season in North America, likely in Grand Rapids.

Johansson (6-0, 168) probably will have a difficult time making the leap straight to the NHL, especially with Edvinsson also coming to North America. The Red Wings like their prospects to play in the AHL until they are ready to thrive, not just survive, in the NHL.

But Johansson has the tools to be an NHL defenseman and could benefit from time in the AHL.

Projected NHL arrival: 2023-24