Red Wings prospect Edvinsson looking to take next step to NHL

DETROIT -- Simon Edvinsson didn't get the full benefit of this summer's development camp with the Detroit Red Wings but the defenseman prospect said he thinks he learned what he needed to.

Edvinsson's arrival in Detroit was delayed by travel issues, meaning most of his ice time came in the 3-on-3 tournament on the final day.

"It was just awesome to get here after all the struggles with the planes and everything," Edvinsson said. "Today was about getting to know everyone, and I'm going to be staying in town for the next three weeks to work with a lot of these guys."

Edvinsson spent his time in Detroit getting ready for the World Junior Championship, where he scored two points (one goal, one assist) and helped Sweden finish third. Now he's taking a short break before the Red Wings hold prospect camp and their full training camp.

"I want to be in the lineup on the first day of the season," Edvinsson said. "I know I'm going to have to work hard because we have a lot of great defensemen, but that's just more motivation for me.

"I'm going to show everything I've got."

Expectations for the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft have been raised in Detroit by last year's Calder Trophy-winning performance by Moritz Seider. Both players are defensemen who had great success playing in the top-tier Swedish league before coming to the Red Wings.

"He had a really great season, but he's a great player," Edvinsson said. "I played against him in Sweden, so I know what he can do."

However, there's a significant difference between Seider and Edvinsson's paths to the NHL. Before the coronavirus pandemic, Seider played 49 games with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League, then went back to Sweden to play a full seaso in 2020-21.

Edvinsson hasn't had that North American experience.

"Mo had that year in Grand Rapids and a year in Sweden after being drafted," Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman said. "Simon has a year less experience and he's a year younger. We'll see how he does this summer, and he's bigger and thicker than I expected -- in a good way.

"We'll give him a chance, and the World Juniors will be a great stepping stone for him to lead into camp."

Red Wings director of player development Dan Cleary said the team didn't evaluate Edvinsson on his brief summer performance. That will wait until training camp.

"This is all about getting them prepared for the summer, so that they are in the best possible condition when they get ready to play this fall, whether that's in training camp with us, in college or in Europe," Cleary said. "We have skating coaches working with them, but also nutritionists and sports psychologists."

Edvinsson's travel issues meant he wasn't at full strength for the 3-on-3 tournament and had to borrow equipment from teammates since his hadn't arrived. But he said he had a great time.

"This is what I've always wanted, to be part of an NHL team and help them get better," he said. "Of course, the ultimate goal is to help them win a Stanley Cup."