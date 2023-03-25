Hart, Flyers shut out Red Wings, win 3rd straight

PHILADELPHIA -- Carter Hart made 29 saves for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 3-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist, and Kieffer Bellows and Tyson Foerster scored for Philadelphia (28-32-12), which has won three in a row and is 4-0-1 in its past five games.

"You could understand if some guys kind of just rolled over and just went out there and played," Flyers forward Morgan Frost said. "But we're going out there to win every game, and it feels good in the room. It makes it a lot more fun to come to the rink."

Video: DET@PHI: Hart slides and makes superb glove stop

Detroit (31-32-9), which was 0-for-7 on the power play, is 3-11-1 in its past 15 games. Alex Nedeljkovic made 19 saves in his first start since Dec. 8.

"Our inability to execute on the power play was the difference for us tonight," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. "You get that many looks and to not generate a goal, that was the difference."

Philadelphia is 10-for-10 on the penalty kill in its past two games after allowing at least one power-play goal in its previous seven games.

Flyers coach John Tortorella credited assistant Brad Shaw with a recent adjustment to have the penalty kill be more aggressive.

"We're chasing more, not letting them get set up," Tortorella said. "Have an attitude of not letting them set up. For a while we just relied on blocking shots and staying in lanes and not putting them under pressure. I think we've moved in unison and pressure all day long killing penalties."

Philadelphia has also worked in new players on the penalty kill, including forwards Frost, Owen Tippett and Brendan Lemieux.

"I think it's still a work in progress," Laughton said. "I think a lot of our penalty killers are out, so we've got some new personnel learning on the fly and trying to be a little bit more aggressive.

"I think once we get into our structure it's pretty passive, but not letting them enter the zone as much. And as soon as it gets on the yellow or around the wall, we try and pressure as much as we can. I think that's probably helped us out a little bit. Didn't let them get set up too much at all tonight."

Bellows put the Flyers ahead 1-0 at 10:10 of the second period. Tippett's shot from the slot was stopped by Nedeljkovic, but Bellows drove to the net and chipped in the rebound.

Video: DET@PHI: Bellows converts rebound to open the scoring

Laughton made it 2-0 at 19:24 after Rasmus Ristolainen forced Red Wings forward David Perron to give away the puck at Philadelphia's blue line. Laughton skated up the wing on a 2-on-1, cut into the right circle and beat Nedeljkovic short side over his glove.

"Beat me high glove," Nedeljkovic said. "Tough one to swallow."

Lalonde said Nedeljkovic needed more support.

"He was excellent," Lalonde said. "Gave us a real chance. We didn't give up a lot early on, but we gave up too many odd-mans and we were flirting with that hurting us. Sure enough, at the end of the [second] period it was the odd-man that extended the lead to 2-0."

It was the third straight game with a goal for Laughton, who has had his ice time trimmed after Tortorella said he thought the forward looked tired. Laughton has averaged 12:56 of ice time in his past three games after averaging 18:57 in his first 65 games. He played 15:38 Saturday.

"Just trying to make the most of my opportunity," Laughton said. "Things are going in, so it's been a fun little stretch here at home."

Foerster scored an empty-net goal at 18:41 of the third period for the 3-0 final. He has seven points (three goals, four assists) during a five-game point streak.

NOTES: Tortorella said Foerster and defenseman Egor Zamula were sent down to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. ... The Flyers have won three straight games for the first time since Jan. 9-14. ... Flyers forward Noah Cates had an assist to extend his point streak to four games (one goal, five assists). ... Philadelphia forward Joel Farabee had an assist to extend his point streak to five games (four goals, three assists), but his four-game goal streak ended.