Seider leading on, off ice for Germany at World Championship

TAMPERE, Finland -- Moritz Seider isn't just developing into an elite defenseman. He's well on his way to becoming an important leader, too.

On both sides of the Atlantic.

Seider, 22 years old and already a veteran of 164 NHL games, is quickly becoming as key a member off the ice as on it for the upstart Detroit Red Wings and the German hockey program he represents at almost every turn.

"Yeah, but definitely not a vocal [leader]," Seider said at the 2023 IIHF World Championship in Finland and Latvia. "I just try to do it on the ice, leading by example and then the others will follow for sure."

Seider's impact is easy to measure on the ice.

He won the Calder Trophy voted as NHL rookie of the year last season after leading all first-year defensemen in assists (43) and points (50). His 21 power-play points, four game-winning goals and 187 shots on goal led rookies at the position, and his time on ice per game (23:02) led all rookies.

Seider followed that up by leading Detroit defensemen with 42 points (five goals, 37 assists) this season, and his 23:07 of ice time per game was the highest among all Red Wings players.

"He carries himself so well, the way he's being professional off the ice taking care of himself and his body, but at the same time, fun and relaxed to hang out with," said Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond, currently with Sweden at the World Championship. "We're friends. Great guy and a great friend of mine."

Video: BOS@DET: Seider nets a short-handed breakaway goal

Raymond isn't alone in the assessment.

"He's an amazing, phenomenal player and person," said Red Wings forward Joe Veleno, who is representing Canada. "He's a great kid. I spent a lot of time together with him, and roomed with him in Grand Rapids (of the American Hockey League). He's one of my good buddies in Detroit and he's definitely a world-class player.

"I think he's going to be an elite defenseman in the NHL. He already is at this point. He brings everything to the game. He's hard to play against. He's able to produce offense. He's definitely our quarterback out there in Detroit."

Seider, who has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 28 career games at the World Championship, has two assists in five games and leads Germany with an average ice time of 22:31 at the 2023 tournament. No one else is averaging more than 20 minutes.

The opportunity, one he's taken in four of the past five springs, is another chance for Seider to bring his lead-by-example approach closer to home.

"It's a pleasure putting on that jersey every time," Seider said. "It's a privilege and it's amazing to represent your country. I'm taking a lot of pride in that. I think it's really important also for the other guys to see that we're willing to come even though we played 82 games (in the NHL) and might be tired. Those aren't excuses. You want to be here helping the team win."

The approach helps illustrate Seider's subtle manner, said Buffalo Sabres forward and Germany teammate JJ Peterka.

"He's a leader," Peterka said. "He has been the last couple years. He was captain at the World Juniors (in 2019 and 2020) as well. He's just a guy that does so many things right on and off the ice. I mean, I think he was always the guy in the back you trust the most. He was always the guy who played the most minutes. … U16, U18 it was always fun because you always had him in the back. It gave you confidence as well.

"To see how he succeeds in the NHL is just great. He's a great leader for sure."

San Jose Sharks forward Nico Sturm, who is teammates with Seider on Germany, said he has the potential to one of the best in the NHL.

"He's probably looking to try to be like Leon [Draisaitl] is for our forwards," Sturm said. "I think that's what he can be for our defensemen. To be that clear No. 1 D-man. He's going to be that guy in Detroit. I'm sure he's going to be a captain there one day. I've got nothing but praise for him. When he's on the ice you, feel secure.

"The importance of him. … Leon is that clear No. 1 center and one of the best in the world. I think Mo has the potential to be a No. 1 D-man in the NHL and a captain. When I think back to when I was 22 and how calm he is … it's tough to be that. That confidence and swagger, I don't think it's something you can teach, per se."

In the next week, Seider hopes to help lead Germany to a medal at the World Championship, a feat not accomplished since West Germany won silver in 1953.

Next year, however, he hopes to be unavailable.

Instead, Seider is aiming to take Detroit back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after it has missed out the past seven seasons. The Red Wings had qualified for the postseason 25 straight seasons from 1991-2016, winning the Stanley Cup in 1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008.

"I mean, you'd rather be playing in North America than coming overseas and playing in the World Championships, but this gets you ready for playing lots of games in one single season," Seider said. "Hopefully that'll prepare ourselves, even the young guys like Lucas and me and Joey to be able to play even more than 82 games.

"You want to make a big run in the playoffs in the future. That's what we're trying to build right now, and I think we're heading in the right direction."