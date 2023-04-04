Husso makes 24 saves, Red Wings shut out Canadiens

MONTREAL -- Ville Husso made 24 saves in his return from injury, and the Detroit Red Wings won 5-0 against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Husso got his fourth shutout of the season and seventh in the NHL after missing seven games because of a lower-body injury.

"I felt good, it's always nice to have a good start," Husso said. "I got right back at it and it was a good game all around."

Video: DET@MTL: Husso blanks Canadiens with 24 saves

David Perron had two goals and an assist for Detroit (34-33-9), which has won four of its past five games. Jordan Oesterle and Olli Maatta each had two assists.

The Red Wings are eight points back of a wild card in the Eastern Conference with five games remaining.

"It just keeps reminding me personally, and others, I'm sure, that if we had just won a few more games … and that's basically only in the last month or so," Perron said. "I think that's something that next year we've got to that feeling, that urgency, a little bit earlier so that we remember how important every game is."

Montreal (30-41-6) was shut out for a second game in a row and lost its fourth straight (0-3-1). The Canadiens, whose goal drought reached 121:25, are 4-12-2 in their past 18 games.

"It was not good enough," Montreal defenseman Mike Matheson said. "I don't think it was absolutely horrible, I think we did do some good things, but at the end of the day it's just not good enough and we need to find something. We've got four games left and you can just lay off the gas and ride into the offseason or realize that everybody that's playing right now is getting put in a position they haven't been put in before, whether it's ice time or opportunity.

"You spend a lot of time wishing for that, and so this is the chance to do something with it."

Cayden Primeau, who was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, made 16 saves in his second start in the past four games. He made 24 saves in a 3-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers a week earlier.

"There's a few plays that probably no goalie stops so it's tough for him," Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki said. "We want to play better. It's a big opportunity for him to show what he can do at this level and we know he can be a really good goalie in the future."

Lucas Raymond gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 4:55 of the first period. He took a pass from Perron and stick-handled into the slot before scoring on a wrist shot past Primeau's raised glove.

Video: DET@MTL: Raymond nets opening goal from the slot

Perron made it 2-0 at 10:09. He drove in alone and deked Primeau to score on a backhand after getting behind the defense and taking Oesterle's breakaway pass up the middle.

"Once I felt the space in behind I couldn't miss," Perron said. "I needed to score that one just for the feeling of scoring in this building."

Matt Luff scored at 7:12 of the second period to make it 3-0 when he jumped on a loose puck in the slot and shot over Primeau's glove.

Joe Veleno increased the lead to 4-0 with a power-play goal at 18:20 on a wrist shot from the point past Primeau stick side.

Perron scored his second goal of the game at 7:26 of the third period for the 5-0 final.

"I liked our energy from the start," Perron said. "Obviously we scored; it's not just about scoring, but it felt like we just kept building, kept pushing, kept playing the right way."

Video: DET@MTL: Perron pads lead in 3rd period

NOTES: Husso got his second shutout this season against Montreal. He made 29 saves in a 3-0 win in the Red Wings' season opener at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Oct. 14. … Raymond needs two more points for his 100th in the NHL. At 21 years, seven days, he can become the third-youngest player in Red Wings history to reach 100 points behind Steve Yzerman (19 years, 174 days) and Gordie Howe (20 years, 350 days). … Montreal has been shut out six times this season. … Canadiens defenseman Corey Schueneman had two blocked shots in 15:40 after being recalled from Laval on an emergency basis Wednesday.