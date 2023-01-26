Fabbri scores in OT, Red Wings defeat Canadiens

MONTREAL -- Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday.

Fabbri shot into an open left side after taking a pass from Michael Rasmussen on a 2-on-1 for the winning goal.

"I think we were the better team over 60 minutes, or 65," said Detroit defenseman Moritz Seider, who got his third assist on the goal. "The only chances they got were mistakes from us. I think we put our game in their face pretty hard, and we deserved to win tonight."

Rasmussen had a goal and an assist, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his fourth straight start for the Red Wings (21-18-8), who have won three of four and visit the New York Islanders on Friday.

"We're 3-1-1 in our last five [games], so a really good segment of 7 of 10 points and we keep climbing," Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. "The guys wanted to play important games late in the season, here we are before the All-Star break right in the middle of a bunch of teams, and a team we're chasing in New York tomorrow."

Rafael Harvey-Pinard had two goals and an assist, Michael Pezzetta had a goal and an assist, and Alex Belzile had two assists for the Canadiens (20-25-4), who have lost three of four.

"Of course you want to win at the end of the game, but when I think about our line, I think we had a great forecheck tonight," Harvey-Pinard said. "We were on the puck, a lot of shots on net too, so I think we did a good job tonight."

Jake Allen made 38 saves in his first start since Jan. 7 after missing eight games with a lower-body injury.

"He made a lot of 10-bell saves off bouncing pucks and stuff that kind of just squirted backdoor, and he seems to always be there," Montreal forward Kirby Dach said. "So, it's impressive for him to kind of come off an injury and put up the performance tonight, and he definitely gave us a chance to win."

Husso made a save on Mike Hoffman's one-timer with two seconds remaining in the third period after Rasmussen received a minor penalty for high-sticking Dach at 18:56.

"That was a goalie win," Lalonde said. "I'd have to look back at all three goals. I don't think he loved all three of those first goals, but it was us as a team. We were giving up easy offense."

Rasmussen gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 3:54 of the first period on a wrist shot past Allen's glove from the slot.

Pezzetta tied it 1-1 at 5:54, scoring on a backhand from in front of the net on a pass from Harvey-Pinard.

Jonatan Berggren put Detroit ahead 2-1 at 3:56 of the second period with a power-play goal.

Harvey-Pinard tied it at 2-2 at 6:57 after taking a pass from Dach on a 2-on-1 and shooting past Husso stick side for a short-handed goal and his first multipoint game in the NHL over nine career games.

Oskar Sundqvist gave Detroit a 3-2 lead at 13:30 when Dominik Kubalik's shot from the point went in off him. Harvey-Pinard then tied it 3-3 at 18:39 with his second goal, scoring on a backhand over Husso's glove.

"I think we've got to find a way to stop putting ourselves in holes like that and always having to come from behind," Dach said. "But at the same time, it's nice to see a lot of character and a lot of resiliency in this group to keep fighting to the end."

NOTES: Seider has 13 multipoint games, tied with Steve Chiasson for the second-most by a Red Wings defenseman at age 21 or younger; Nicklas Lidstrom had 14. … Harvey-Pinard is the 13th rookie to have at least three points in a game this season. Mason McTavish of the Anaheim Ducks had a four-point game (two goals, two assists) on Jan. 6 against the San Jose Sharks. … Montreal defenseman Joel Edmundson left at 6:22 of the first because of a lower-body injury and did not return. … It is the third time the Canadiens have scored three tying goals in the same game this season. They also scored three game-tying goals in a 5-4 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 12, and in a 5-4 victory against the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 7.