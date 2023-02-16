Red Wings edge Oilers in shootout for 4th straight win

EDMONTON -- Dylan Larkin had a goal and an assist for the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-4 shootout win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Wednesday.

Larkin has nine points (six goals, three assists) during a five-game point streak.

Robby Fabbri also had a goal and an assist, David Perron had two assists, and Ville Husso made 41 saves for the Red Wings (25-20-8), who have won four straight since losing 5-2 to the Oilers on Feb. 7.

"Just winning on the road is difficult, let alone against a team like that with the type of offense they have," Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. "There are moments when they put you on your heels, and it's important for the next shift or the next guy to step up, and I thought for the most part we managed the game fairly well tonight, and Husso was probably the difference in a tight game on the road."

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and an assist, and Jack Campbell made 19 saves for the Oilers (30-19-6), who have lost two straight and three of four (1-1-2). Connor McDavid had two assists and has 99 points (42 goals, 57 assists) in 55 games this season.

"We had control of a lot of parts of that game. We generated enough chances to win, but we were a little sloppy on some of our details," Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said. "They have to get corrected, there is no excuse for them. We can be better in those situations, and the individuals responsible understand that. We lost the special teams game, which isn't conducive to winning hockey games."

Larkin gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 4:17 of the first period. He received a pass from Fabbri along the goal line and swept in a shot five-hole on Campbell.

Moritz Seider made it 2-0 at 17:19 when his backhand centering pass from along the left boards redirected in off Oilers defenseman Philip Broberg.

Nugent-Hopkins cut it to 2-1 at 1:26 of the second period, taking a drop pass from McDavid and scoring blocker side from the right face-off circle, but Fabbri made it 3-1 on a power play at 9:06 when his shot from the right circle deflected in off the skate of Broberg.

Nugent-Hopkins scored again to cut it to 3-2 at 11:32, finishing a backdoor pass from McDavid at the right post.

Olli Maatta responded for Detroit to make it 4-2 at 16:12. He stepped into a face-off win by Larkin and scored on a slap shot from above the left circle.

"Obviously, we wanted the extra point," Nugent-Hopkins said. "I thought we played pretty well through the first 40. We headed into the second down two, headed into the third down two, and I thought we did a pretty good job battling back and getting at least one point."

Leon Draisaitl got the Oilers to within 4-3 at 3:26 of the third period with a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Tyson Barrie on a power play.

Derek Ryan tied it 4-4 at 5:27 with a redirection of a shot from Klim Kostin.

"I thought we played pretty good. We had a couple of breakdowns that they capitalized on," Draisaitl said. "They really didn't get much. I thought we dominated the entire game pretty much. It was definitely frustrating, but it is hard to win in this league when you give up four."

Campbell kept the game tied at 12:36 when he got across the crease to make an outstanding pad save on a one-timer from Tyler Bertuzzi on a 2-on-1 with Larkin.

Detroit then killed a high-sticking penalty assessed to defenseman Ben Chiarot with 2:55 left in the third.

"We've had a few of these games, being up in the third and then giving up the lead and not coming away with a win," Fabbri said. "It's not the way we drew it, but we found a way to win. It was a big effort on everyone's part tonight."

NOTES: Detroit's four-game winning streak is tied for its longest this season. … McDavid has 57 assists, which is tied with Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the NHL lead. … Campbell won his previous nine starts.