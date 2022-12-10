Lundkvist, Stars defeat Red Wings in OT

DALLAS -- Nils Lundkvist scored with 31 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

Lundkvist tapped in a pass from Mason Marchment on a 2-on-1 following a turnover by Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin in the neutral zone.

"I like 3-on-3, I think it's fun," Lundkvist said. "It's more ice and you can skate a lot, and usually it's creating a lot of scoring chances. Right now, everybody just tried to keep the puck, though. Happy we got a 2-on-1, and [Marchment] made a very great play and I just could touch it into the net."

Video: DET@DAL: Lundkvist puts home a goal in OT

Denis Gurianov and Jamie Benn scored, Marchment had two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for Dallas (16-7-5), which finished a five-game homestand 3-1-1.

"I think overtime has changed as the years have gone on," Oettinger said. "Teams more are just focused on possession and you try to strike when you get a chance. We were patient and got our chance and finished it."

David Perron scored in his 1,000th NHL game, and Ville Husso made 30 saves for Detroit (13-8-6), which ended a four-game road trip 2-1-1.

"Tonight was a good response from the Florida effort (5-1 loss to the Panthers on Thursday)," Larkin said.

"I think it's a good team over there. We've got to be better a little bit better there in overtime. The points are there, we haven't really been able to capitalize on it this season. I think we're thinking too much and we're not just playing and playing what's in front of us. We need to manage it and I've got to be the leader of that there at the end."

Perron tied it 2-2 at 19:00 of the second period, tipping in a point shot from Ben Chiarot.

"Just lucky bounce. I'm going to the net, I'm not trying to do anything, and I feel it go off my stick and in the net somehow," Perron said. "Kind of gave me a little bit more energy after that. You kind of have to deal with a lot of the nerves. You've got to always kind of manage the energy, kind of calm everything down because the excitement is pretty high knowing the situation (playing in 1,000th game)."

Video: DET@DAL: Perron tips the puck in to tie the score

Larkin gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 9:48 of the first period when he received a pass from Austin Czarnik and scored glove side with a slap shot from above the left face-off circle.

"I loved our compete," Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. "For the most part, good effort start to finish. Earned a point, just leaves a little bad taste in your mouth that felt like we could have taken the two points and gotten a little more out of it."

Gurianov tied it 1-1 at 18:06, receiving a saucer pass from Marchment as he got behind Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom before shooting five-hole on Husso.

"We didn't have any passengers tonight," Dallas coach Peter DeBoer said. "I thought everyone showed up and played hard. It was a tough game. The first period, we mismanaged the puck too much and it was more of a track meet. I thought in the second and third, when we started to make better decisions with the puck, we kind of took the game over."

Benn gave the Stars a 2-1 lead at 16:00 of the second period from the slot off a pass from Jason Robertson on a power play.

NOTES: Perron, who signed a two-year contract with the Red Wings on July 13, has also played for the St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights, Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers. Selected by St. Louis in the first round (No. 26) of the 2007 NHL Draft, he played 673 games with the Blues and was a member of their 2019 Stanley Cup championship team. … Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen had one assist in his 300th NHL game. … Lundkvist has three points (two goals, one assist) in his past three games after being a healthy scratch the previous three.