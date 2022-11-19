Red Wings score six in win against Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS -- Filip Hronek had his first two-goal game in the NHL when the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-1 at Nationwide Arena on Saturday.

Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, Moritz Seider had three assists, and Ville Husso made 27 saves for the Red Wings (9-5-4), who have scored 13 goals in the past two games. They won 7-4 at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Andrew Copp and Lucas Raymond each had two assists for Detroit, which went 2-1-1 on its four-game trip.

"We're really happy," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. "Won the road trip. We got more points than games. Give the guys credit. We were a little flat in the first (period) but we came out of it up 1-0. I'm really happy with the guys the way they responded not only on the road trip but each of the last couple of games."

Emil Bemstrom scored, and Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves for the Blue Jackets (6-10-1), who had a four-game point streak end (3-0-1).

"The turnovers in the second period were glaring," Columbus coach Brad Larsen said. "First period we were fine, managing it well, playing the goal lines, getting some [offensive] zone time.

"Then we're trying to force plays. We talked about it -- 'Can't do it. Can't do it. Can't do it.' Kept trying to do it. That's what happens."

Larkin gave Detroit a 1-0 lead on the power play at 9:58 of the first period off a pass by David Perron.

Bemstrom tied it 1-1 43 seconds into the second period, converting a pass at the right post from Boone Jenner.

Hronek put Detroit in front 2-1 at 6:35, one-timing a rolling puck under the bar from the low slot.

"We just put ourselves in that spot with too many turnovers and poor execution," said Jenner, the Blue Jackets captain. "Give up too much and they are going to capitalize.

"We were kind of feeding into their game by turnovers here and there and not getting to our strengths. They are going to feed off [it] and they did, and they were able to capitalize."

Ben Chiarot extended the lead to 3-1 at 10:45 with a slap shot from the point that went through the five-hole, and Hronek made it 4-1 at 17:02.

The three goals by Hronek and Chiarot gave Detroit six by its defensemen over the past two games. Hronek, Seider and Jake Walman scored against San Jose.

"We've gotten used to our forwards [scoring], which is nice, and we want to be involved, we want to join," Seider said. "Good things will happen if we follow up the way, and that's what happened today."

Dominik Kubalik pushed it to 5-1 on the power play at 5:21 of the third period with a one-timer from the right face-off circle.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored at 9:04 for the 6-1 final, swatting a bouncing puck at the edge of the crease for his first goal of the season.

"It's easier always when you're leading the game," Husso said. "You don't need to come from behind and try to win the game. It's always nice to get that goal in the first."

NOTES: Hronek has six points (two goals, four assists) during a four-game point streak. He has played 263 NHL games. … Perron's assist gave him seven points (goal, six assists) during a four-game point streak. … Seider's three points were an NHL career high. He has 59 points (eight goals, 51 assists) in 100 NHL games. Among defensemen to start their career with Detroit, three have had more points through 100 games than Seider: Nicklas Lidstrom (70 points; 12 goals, 58 assists), Reed Larson (68 points; 21 goals, 47 assists) and Yves Racine (64 points; 12 goals, 52 assists). … Jenner has five points (three goals, two assists) in the past three games. … Columbus forward Johnny Gaudreau has had an assist in three straight games. … Blue Jackets forward Jack Roslovic did not play because of illness and was replaced by Brendan Gaunce, who had three shots on goal and two hits in 12:30 of ice time.