Marchand has two goals, assist in season debut, Bruins defeat Red Wings

BOSTON -- Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist in his season debut for the Boston Bruins, a 5-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden on Thursday.

Marchand had a hip arthroscopy and labral repair on both hips May 27. The original recovery timeline was set at six months, putting his return at the end of November. The 34-year-old forward had four shots in 17:31 of ice time.

"It's great to get back into a game like this where the team has success, and it's just so nice to be part of it again," Marchand said. "Long road, but very excited to be part of the team again and be part of a victory."

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said prior to the game that Marchand will not play Friday at the Columbus Blue Jackets. Their next game after that is at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists, Hampus Lindholm and Derek Forbort each had two assists, and Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves in his first start since Oct. 18 for Boston (7-1-0), which swept a four-game homestand.

"I keep talking about it, but we have really good depth," Montgomery said. "We want to be first on pucks, and I think because we're having success offensively, guys are seeing that if we get first on pucks, we're going to be able to possess it."

Adam Erne scored, and Ville Husso made 28 saves for Detroit (3-2-2).

Trailing 2-1 entering the third period, the Red Wings allowed three early goals in a span of 1:39.

"It's too bad the game got away from us because we did a lot of good things in the first and second, then we got a goal there going into the third," Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. "You just put this team on the power play that much it's going to hurt, especially the way we did it, a couple back-to-backs, it's hard to sustain."

Charlie Coyle gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 13:42 of the first period. Skating into the offensive zone, Coyle chipped the puck over the sticks of Moritz Seider and Elmer Soderblom before regaining possession in the slot and shooting to the top left corner.

"I think we dominated them, and it might be one of the top teams in the League, so we should be really proud of that," Seider said. "I think if anyone sees it different, please explain, but other than that I think we on a really good way."

Marchand made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 11:53 of the second period. Left alone behind the left face-off circle, he skated in and scored on a wrist shot.

Erne cut it to 2-1 at 18:49. Following a turnover near the blue line, Erne spun and sent a shot that deflected off Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton.

"When I got another chance, I was going to give my team the best chance to win," Swayman said. "That's what we do as goalies, and you know, I'm excited that it worked out today."

Marchand's second power-play goal, off a rebound in front, increased the lead to 3-1 at 2:55 of the third period. Craig Smith pushed it to 4-1 at 3:30, and Pastrnak made it 5-1 at 4:34 with a one-timer on the power play.

"I think you kind of saw a little bit of the experience on that side versus a little bit of the inexperience on our side," Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot said. "Taking that extra second to make a play or just making better plays into pressure. They're a really good team, and we're trying to work our way up to that."

NOTES: Bruins center David Krejci sustained an upper-body injury after being checked into the boards by Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen at 8:30 of the second period. Montgomery said Krejci will not travel to Columbus and will be reevaluated. Rasmussen was issued a high-sticking penalty on the play. … Marchand has three season-opening multigoal games, second to Alex Ovechkin (four) among active players. … Boston acquired goalie Michael DiPietro and the rights to defenseman Jonathan Myrenberg in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks for forward Jack Studnicka on Thursday. … The Bruins have won their first six home games, tying their second-longest streak (1985-86, 1976-77). Their record is eight in 1983-84. … Forward Matt Luff had two shots and three hits in 8:45 in his Red Wings debut after being recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Thursday. Luff, who signed a one-year contract July 13, replaced Oskar Sundqvist, who is day to day with an upper-body injury. … Detroit forwards Dylan Larkin and Dominik Kubalik each had their three-game goal streak end. Kubalik also had a five-game point streak (four goals, six assists) and four-game multipoint streak end. … The Red Wings were 17-for-18 on the penalty kill (94.4 percent) before allowing three power-play goals on six attempts. They were 0-for-5 with the man-advantage.