Perron receives standing ovation in emotional return to St. Louis

David Perron had an emotional return to St. Louis on Tuesday.

The Detroit Red Wings forward was honored with a tribute video by the St. Louis Blues in his first game back at the Enterprise Center since signing with Detroit in the summer.

The video featured highlights from Perron's three career stints with the Blues. Perron played for the Blues from 2007-13, 2016-17 and 2018-22. He helped the Blues win their first Stanley Cup championship in the 2018-19 season.

Tweet from @StLouisBlues: David Perron likes St. Louis so much, he keeps finding his way back. Great to see you yet again, @DP_57. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/twttYnUnS3

Blues fans gave Perron a standing ovation after the tribute aired. Blues players left the bench and tapped their sticks on the ice in honor of their former teammate.

Perron teared up while saluting the crowd.

Tweet from @BallySportsMW: David Perron's reaction to his #stlblues tribute video is everything. 💙 pic.twitter.com/LYnXyMG96w

"I've never experienced anything like that…these fans are unbelievable," Perron told the Blues after the game. "I just had to stay composed for a bit there - barely did it."