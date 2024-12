Challenge Initiated By: Columbus

*

Type of Challenge:* Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Carolina

Explanation: Video review determined that the contact between **Carolina’s William Carrier and Columbus’ goaltender Elvis Merzlikins did not impair Merzlikins from playing his position prior to Jordan Martinook’s goal.

Penalty:** 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge