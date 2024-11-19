Coach’s Challenge: COL @ PHI – 10:44 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Philadelphia

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Colorado

Explanation:
Video review determined Colorado’s Jonathan Drouin had a significant presence in the crease and impaired Aleksei Kolosov’s ability to play his position prior to the puck entering the net. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player establishes a significant position within the goal crease, so as to obstruct the goalkeeper’s vision and impair his ability to defend his goal, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”

