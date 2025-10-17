Video Review: COL @ CBJ – 16:15 of the Second Period

Type of Review: Batted Puck

Result: Call on the ice is upheld - No Goal Columbus

Explanation:
Video review supported the Referees’ call on the ice that Columbus’ Dmitri Voronkov illegally directed the puck into the Colorado net. According to Rule 78.5 (i), apparent goals shall be disallowed, “When the puck has been directed, batted or thrown into the net by an attacking player other than with a stick. When this occurs, if it is deemed to be done deliberately, then the decision shall be NO GOAL. A goal cannot be scored when the puck has been deliberately batted with any part of the attacking player’s body into the net.”

