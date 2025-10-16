Avalanche at Blue Jackets projected lineups

AVALANCHE (3-0-1) at BLUE JACKETS (1-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson
Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Ilya Solovyov -- Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Trent Miner
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Jack Ahcan
Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard (upper body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Dmitri Voronkov
Boone Jenner -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese -- Isac Lundestrom -- Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Denton Mateychuk
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: None
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body)
Status report
Chinakhov makes his season debut for Wood, a forward, who was injured in the Blue Jackets' 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday. … Johnson moves to the first line from the third, Voronkov drops to the second and Jenner goes from the second to the third line.