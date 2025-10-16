Avalanche at Blue Jackets projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

AVALANCHE (3-0-1) at BLUE JACKETS (1-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Ilya Solovyov -- Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Trent Miner

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Jack Ahcan

Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard (upper body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Dmitri Voronkov

Boone Jenner -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese -- Isac Lundestrom -- Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Denton Mateychuk

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: None

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body)

Status report

Chinakhov makes his season debut for Wood, a forward, who was injured in the Blue Jackets' 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday. … Johnson moves to the first line from the third, Voronkov drops to the second and Jenner goes from the second to the third line.

