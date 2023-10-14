Latest News

United by Hockey Mobile Museum tour starts in Ottawa

NHL Buzz news and notes October 13

Chychrun has 3 points, Senators defeat Flyers

Senators honor Giroux, new owner Andlauer

Daniel Alfredsson rejoins Ottawa in player development coaching role

Seattle Kraken St Louis Blues game preview october 14

On Tap: Oilers seek win in rematch against Canucks

prospect Andrew Cristall opened eyes at Washington camp

Morning Skate: Cooley breaks Friday the 13th curse

Penguins' Crosby, Malkin remain elite players

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Minten forced his way into Toronto roster spot

Crosby scores twice, Penguins spoil Carbery’s debut as Capitals coach

Cooley has 2 assists in NHL debut, Coyotes defeat Devils in shootout

Weekes weekend watchlist highlights top games

NHL projected lineup projections

Coyotes' Logan Cooley receives well wishes from family before NHL debut

Boston College honors Doxie McCoy

Coach’s Challenge: NYR @ CBJ – 5:26 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Columbus

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal NY Rangers

Explanation: Video review determined that New York’s Alexis Lafrenière preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Filip Chytil’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 14:36 (5:24 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.