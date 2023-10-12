Latest News

Boston Bruins celebrate centennial season with special pregame ceremony

Connor Bedard scores first NHL goal

Power signs 7-year, $58.45 million contract with Sabres

NHL opening night record viewership on ESPN

Golden Knights' Howden suspended 2 games for illegal check

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Minnesota Wild pack school bus for first day of season

New England Patriots guess hockey terms, Boston Bruins approve

NHL buzz news and notes October 11

New Jersey Devils new food items at Prudential Center

Adam Fantilli to make NHL debut for Columbus on 19th birthday

Kevin Weekes pluses, minuses for Chicago-Boston, Colorado-Los Angeles

nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings

nhl on tap news and notes October 11

Brett Howden to have Player Safety hearing

nhl fantasy hockey waiver wire players to add

Buffalo to wear Rick Jeanneret patch to honor late broadcaster

Coach’s Challenge: MTL @ TOR – 5:49 of the Second Period

Call on ice overturned; no goal Montreal

Challenge Initiated By: Toronto

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Montreal

Explanation: Video review determined that Montreal’s Cole Caufield preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 14:25 (5:35 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.