Philadelphia Flyers Columbus Blue Jackets game recap October 12

Kreider, Rangers ease past Sabres in season opener

Zach Werenski leaves Columbus season opener with knee injury

NHL Buzz: Hintz out for Stars opener with upper-body injury

Hamlin returns the love to Buffalo at Sabres game

Chris Snow remembered by family, Flames at memorial service

Bruins Centennial Gala hosts legends

Sabres unveil RJ Way sign in honor of Rick Jeanneret

Connor Bedard creating buzz around the NHL

nhl fantasy hockey waiver wire players to add

nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

Joe Bertagna to receive Lester Patrick Trophy

Power signs 7-year, $58.45 million contract with Sabres

NHL projected lineup projections

nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

NHL On Tap News and Notes October 12

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Coach’s Challenge: FLA @ MIN – 15:02 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Florida

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Minnesota

Explanation: Video review determined that Minnesota’s Marcus Foligno preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Marco Rossi’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 5:05 (14:55 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.