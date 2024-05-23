Coach’s Challenge: FLA @ NYR – 8:45 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: New York

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Florida

Explanation: Video review determined that Florida’s Ryan Lomberg entered the crease and made incidental contact with New York’s Igor Shesterkin, impairing his ability to play his position. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”