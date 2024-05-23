Coach’s Challenge: FLA @ NYR – 8:45 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: New York

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Florida

Explanation: Video review determined that Florida’s Ryan Lomberg entered the crease and made incidental contact with New York’s Igor Shesterkin, impairing his ability to play his position. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Latest News

Panthers vs. Rangers, Game 1 of Eastern Conference Final: Instant reaction

Bobrovsky, Panthers shut out Rangers in Game 1 of Eastern Final

Oilers, Stars GMs face off in Western Final after success with Red Wings

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

Tocchet wins Jack Adams Award as coach of year

Bruins 'are going to be aggressive' in offseason, GM Sweeney says

Conference finals debated on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

NFL’s Dolphins wish Panthers luck ahead of Eastern Conference Final

Hiller to remain coach of Kings

Panthers ready to experience legend, aura of Madison Square Garden in Eastern Final

3 Keys: Panthers at Rangers, Game 1 of Eastern Conference Final

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Lindgren, Chytil expected in Rangers lineup against Panthers in Game 1 of East Final

NHL, Petco Love announce inaugural ‘Stanley Pup’ competition for rescue dogs

NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 22

Johnston benefiting from 'true leadership' of living with Stars teammate Pavelski

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast

Fantasy pool rankings: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs